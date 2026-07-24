Clarksville Obituary: Kathy Louise Akin

Clarksville, TN – Kathy Louise Akin, age 66 of Adams TN, passed away Wednesday, July 22nd, 2026, peacefully at her home with her family by her side.
A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00pm, Saturday, July 25th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, with Bro. David Mackens officiating. The Akins family will receive friends on Friday, July 24th, 2026, from 4:00pm-7:00pm, and again on Saturday from 11:00am until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
Burial to follow at McWhorter Cemetery.
Kathy was born August 28th, 1959, in Montgomery County TN, to the late Charles Glenn Griffey and Rachel Evans Griffey. She was employed as a patient care coordinator at Tennova-Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital where she found great fulfillment in caring for others and building lasting relationships with her patients. She also previously worked for Dr William Steely’s office. She was known for her compassionate heart, kind spirit, and dedication to her friends and family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband; Edward Akin, and her grandson; Erritt.
She is survived by her loving children; Aaron Akin and wife Shauni, and Rachel Akin Suiter and husband Kurt, grandchildren; Ayla, Jack, and Noraa, brothers; Danny Griffey and wife Sonya, David Griffey, and her sister Deborah DeCanto, as well as her late husband’s children; Jerry Akins and wife Gina, and Elaine Byard and husband Gary.
Serving as pallbearers will be; Zach Mack, Robert Griffey, Kurt Suiter, Jerry Akins, William Lyle, and Jeff Woodall.
Online condolences for the Akin family may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com