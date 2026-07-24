Clarksville Obituary: Kathy Louise Akin

Clarksville, TN – Kathy Louise Akin, age 66 of Adams TN, passed away Wednesday, July 22nd, 2026, peacefully at her home with her family by her side.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00pm, Saturday, July 25th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, with Bro. David Mackens officiating. The Akins family will receive friends on Friday, July 24th, 2026, from 4:00pm-7:00pm, and again on Saturday from 11:00am until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

Burial to follow at McWhorter Cemetery.

Kathy was born August 28th, 1959, in Montgomery County TN, to the late Charles Glenn Griffey and Rachel Evans Griffey. She was employed as a patient care coordinator at Tennova-Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital where she found great fulfillment in caring for others and building lasting relationships with her patients. She also previously worked for Dr William Steely’s office. She was known for her compassionate heart, kind spirit, and dedication to her friends and family.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband; Edward Akin, and her grandson; Erritt.

She is survived by her loving children; Aaron Akin and wife Shauni, and Rachel Akin Suiter and husband Kurt, grandchildren; Ayla, Jack, and Noraa, brothers; Danny Griffey and wife Sonya, David Griffey, and her sister Deborah DeCanto, as well as her late husband’s children; Jerry Akins and wife Gina, and Elaine Byard and husband Gary.

Serving as pallbearers will be; Zach Mack, Robert Griffey, Kurt Suiter, Jerry Akins, William Lyle, and Jeff Woodall.

Online condolences for the Akin family may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com