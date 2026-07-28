Clarksville Obituary: Yong Pun Russell

Clarksville, TN – Yong Pun Russell, born on January 13th, 1953, in South Korea, passed away peacefully on July 26th, 2026, in Clarksville, Tennessee. Her life was one marked by dedication and kindness.
Yong devoted more than three decades to her career with Morale, Welfare, & Recreation at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Through her tireless service, she touched the lives of many, embodying a spirit of warmth and compassion that resonated deeply among colleagues and Army community members alike.
Yong’s passion for cooking—both professionally and in her personal life—became yet another way she brought people together and shared her love. Whether preparing a meal for family, friends, or those she served on the installation, her food was always served with generosity and care.
Central to Yong’s life was her Christian faith, which guided her through joyful times and challenges with grace. She lived out her beliefs through her actions, approaching every day with humility and integrity, and uplifting those around her with her gentle presence.
Survivors include her husband, Warren Russell, Jr., children, Warren Russel III (Victoria) and Mary Ann Williams (Eric); and her grandchildren, Emari Williams and Donny Clark.
Yong Pun Russell’s journey began in South Korea and led her to Tennessee, where she continued to touch lives until her passing. She will be remembered for her dedication, her culinary gifts, and, above all, her enduring kindness and faith. No services are planned at this time.
Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com