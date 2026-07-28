Clarksville Obituary: Yong Pun Russell

Clarksville, TN – Yong Pun Russell, born on January 13th, 1953, in South Korea, passed away peacefully on July 26th, 2026, in Clarksville, Tennessee. Her life was one marked by dedication and kindness.

Yong devoted more than three decades to her career with Morale, Welfare, & Recreation at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Through her tireless service, she touched the lives of many, embodying a spirit of warmth and compassion that resonated deeply among colleagues and Army community members alike.

Yong’s passion for cooking—both professionally and in her personal life—became yet another way she brought people together and shared her love. Whether preparing a meal for family, friends, or those she served on the installation, her food was always served with generosity and care.

Central to Yong’s life was her Christian faith, which guided her through joyful times and challenges with grace. She lived out her beliefs through her actions, approaching every day with humility and integrity, and uplifting those around her with her gentle presence.

Survivors include her husband, Warren Russell, Jr., children, Warren Russel III (Victoria) and Mary Ann Williams (Eric); and her grandchildren, Emari Williams and Donny Clark.

Yong Pun Russell’s journey began in South Korea and led her to Tennessee, where she continued to touch lives until her passing. She will be remembered for her dedication, her culinary gifts, and, above all, her enduring kindness and faith. No services are planned at this time.

Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.