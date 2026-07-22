Fort Campbell Hosts Freedom 250 Drifting Event July 24th with U.S. Army and DynaCam

Fort Campbell, KY – The U.S. Army and DynaCam are bringing the Connor O’Sully Drifting experience to the AAFES Main Exchange Friday, July 24th, 2026, from 2:00pm – 5:00pm for an exclusive drifting exhibition as part of Freedom 250.

“Formula Drift is all about teamwork, discipline, and pushing limits,” said Formula Drift Pro Driver Connor O’Sullivan of O’Sully Racing. “Those are values the military understands better than anyone. Being part of Freedom 250 is our way of saying thank you while bringing something exciting that families can experience together.”

The free event takes place in the southern half of the AAFES Main Exchange parking lot, 2840 Bastogne Avenue, and will feature closed course action, enthusiastic car displays, food trucks, and vendor giveaways. Fans will have the opportunity to meet the drivers and see the cars up close. Free water and hearing protection will be available.

“We get to travel all over the country, but being invited onto Fort Campbell to put on a big event like this means a lot to our whole team,” said Andrew Cate, O’Sully Racing Crew Chief. “Soldiers and their families sacrifice every day, so if we can give them a chance to have some fun, make some noise, and experience something they might not have ever seen before, that’s pretty special.”

“First off…you can expect a lot of tire smoke,” said O’Sullivan. “It’s loud, it’s fast, and it’s something you have to experience in person. The cars are inches apart going sideways at high speeds, and every run is controlled chaos.”

“We’ve taken a motorsport that started overseas and turned it into something bigger, louder, and completely its own,” Cate added. “American Formula Drift is built around horsepower, creativity, personality, and putting on an incredible show for the fans. It’s competition, entertainment, and car culture all rolled into one, and there’s nothing else like it.”