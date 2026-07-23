Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Mill Creek Road Water Outage, Road Closure planned for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and road closure on Monday, July 27th, 2026, at 8:00am on a section of Mill Creek Road for water valve replacement.
The following streets and roads are included in the water outage, and low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.
Bel Air Subdivision
- Saratoga Drive from Yorktown Road to Northwood Terrace
Millstone Place Subdivision
- Deepwood Court
- Peachers Mill Road from Pine Mountain Road to Mill Creek Road
- Woodbridge Drive from Pine Mountain Road to Mill Creek Road
Northwood Terrace Subdivision
- Northwood Terrace from Pine Mountain Road to Poppy Drive
Mill Creek Road will be closed from Deepwood Court to Peachers Mill Road. Traffic detour to Mill Creek Road and Peachers Mill Road. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.
The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 4:00pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com