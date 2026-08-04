Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Somerset Lane closed for Water Service Line Maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed Somerset Lane from Dover Road to Colby Cove for water service line maintenance. Traffic detour to Kelsey Drive during the work. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.

The water service line maintenance is expected to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 5:00pm.