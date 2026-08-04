Four APSU Men’s Golf Standouts Honored as GCAA Cobalt All-America Scholars for 2025-26

Norman, OK – Four members of the 2025-26 Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team have been named to the Cobalt Golf All-America Scholars for Division I, announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) Monday.

Senior John Mark Mills and juniors Grady Cox, Parker Elkins and Zach Olsen were among the more than 600 NCAA Division I men’s golfers to earn the distinction. Austin Peay was one of 81 programs to place at least four team members on the GCAA All-America Scholars squad.This is the first GCAA All-America Scholar recognition for each Governor.

To be eligible for Cobalt Golf All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their associate’s degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA.

In addition, they must participate in 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at their college or university.

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