Nashville Preds Gold Star Showcase Returns to F&M Bank Arena on September 19th

Clarksville, TN — The Nashville Predators announced today that the Gold Star Showcase presented by Ticketmaster will return to F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville on Saturday, September 19th at 2:00pm CT.

The fourth annual event is a training-camp intrasquad scrimmage benefiting the Special Operations Warrior Foundation (SOWF), a nonprofit that supports the families of fallen Special Operations personnel and service members who have received the Medal of Honor.

The military-themed game will honor the arena’s proximity to Fort Campbell, incorporating members of the military into the team’s in-game activations. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to SOWF. To learn more about the foundation, visit SpecialOps.org.

Tickets for the Gold Star Showcase, along with the two previously announced preseason home games on September 22nd and 26th, go on sale to Smashville Loyal members at 10:00am CT on Monday, August 3rd at Ticketmaster.com.

General public tickets go on sale at 10:00am CST on Tuesday, August 4th.

For the Gold Star Showcase, tickets in the first row on the glass in select sections include access to F&M Bank Arena’s White Claw Lounge, which features premium all-you-can-eat food and drinks with a selection of beer, wine and spirits.

Fans signed up for F&M Bank Arena’s newsletters will receive a venue presale code to buy Gold Star Showcase tickets beginning at 10:00am CT on Monday, August 3rd. Families enrolled in youth programming at the Ford Ice Centers will also receive special ticket offers and discounts for the scrimmage.

The Predators’ 2026 Rookie Camp is scheduled to begin September 11th in Nashville. The group will then take part in a rookie tournament in North Carolina from September 13th–14th before joining Nashville’s 2026 Training Camp presented by Ticketmaster, which begins September 16th.

Full, Half and Quarter Season Ticket plans are available for the 2026–27 Nashville Predators season presented by Regions Bank. For more information, call 615.770.7800, visit SmashvilleLoyal.com or text PREDS to 833.453.2488 to receive ticket offers directly to your phone.

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and are managed by Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC. Ford Ice Centers offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to grow the game and introduce hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. For more information, visit myfmbankarena.com.

About the Special Operations Warrior Foundation

Founded in 1980, the Special Operations Warrior Foundation provides full “cradle to career” educations to the surviving children of fallen Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps Special Operations personnel and all Medal of Honor recipients, along with immediate financial assistance to severely wounded and hospitalized special operators and their families. For more information, visit SpecialOps.org.