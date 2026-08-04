Erin Obitiary: Katherine Ann Hoffman

Erin, TN – It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Katherine Ann Hoffman of Erin, Tennessee on July 30th, 2026, at the age of 71.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Kelly Hoste, Cory (Kris) Lawrence, and Katie (Branden) Rumfelt; her beautiful grandchildren, David, Kayla, Cassie, Brady and Easton; her sisters, Sharon (Ray) Tomlinson, Barbara (Sid) Cathey, and Mary Jo Parker; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald A. Gehrke of 20 years, and Ronald Hoffman; her brothers, Robert Dodson, and Dennis Dodson; her sister, Debra Dodson; a grandchild, Caden Rumfelt; and her parents, Leon and Mildred Dodson.
She had so much love and pride for her grandchildren, and she enjoyed feeding the birds and the dogs in the neighborhood. She enjoyed listening to Sunday morning sermons and reading her Bible.
A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Wednesday, August 19th, 2026 at 11:00am with Bro. Stephen Cathey officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.navefuneralhomes@yahoo.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com