APSU Soccer Unveils 2026 Home Promotional Schedule

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team announced its home promotional calendar for the 2026 season on Wednesday.

Like a season ago, the Governors are set to host nine matches at Morgan Brothers Field this fall – including five United Athletic Conference matches – beginning with their season opener against Northern Kentucky, Wednesday, August 12th. It will be the first of four red outs at home this season.

Every Thursday home match will be “931 Thursday,” where fans can receive free giveaways at the 9:31 mark of halftime.

Every Sunday home match will be a “Seltzer Sunday,” where fans aged 21 and older can enjoy a free seltzer.

Admission to all Austin Peay State University soccer matches is free.

A complete promotional schedule for the 2026 soccer season is found below. **Subject to change**

August 12th vs. Northern Kentucky

25th Season Opener: Come to Morgan Bros. Soccer Field to celebrate the beginning of Governor soccer’s 25th season in the program’s history with the first red out of the fall.

Red Out

August 16th vs. Tennessee Tech

Seltzer Sunday: Fans aged 21 and older, come out and enjoy a free seltzer.

August 30th vs. Indiana State

Parents Weekend: Parents and their athletes will be recognized prior to the match.

Seltzer Sunday: Fans aged 21 and older, come out and enjoy a free seltzer.

September 10th vs. UT Martin

Military Appreciation Night: Come out and show your support for our members in the military.

Alzheimer’s Awareness: Players will wear ribbons, and giveaways will be distributed to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease.

931 Thursday: Fans can receive free giveaways at the 9:31 mark of halftime.

September 27th vs. North Alabama

25th Anniversary: Help us celebrate 25 years of Governors soccer!

UAC Opener: Ring in the start of Austin Peay State University’s first season in the UAC against North Alabama.

Monocle Society: Learn how you can help provide the best athletic and academic experience for our student-athletes.

Seltzer Sunday: Fans aged 21 and older, come out and enjoy a free seltzer.

Red Out

October 8th vs. Tarleton State

Mental Health Awareness: Help us kick the stigma for our mental health awareness game against the Texans.

Youth Day: Bring your posters and have them signed by the APSU Govs postgame.

931 Thursday: Fans can receive free giveaways at the 9:31 mark of halftime.

October 11th vs. Abilene Christian

October 25th vs. West Georgia

Socctoberfest: Come out and wear your spooky costume for our Halloween game.

Seltzer Sunday: Fans aged 21 and older, come out and enjoy a free seltzer.

November 1st vs. Eastern Kentucky

Seltzer Sunday: Fans aged 21 and older, come out and enjoy a free seltzer.

Red Out

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC), or check back at www.LetsGoPeay.com