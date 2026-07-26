Nashville Sounds Pull Away from Sugar Land Space Cowboys 8-1 for Second Straight Win

Sugar Land, TX – The Nashville Sounds are leaving Texas winners of two straight after taking down the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 8-1 in Sunday’s series finale at Constellation Field. Leading 2-1 through seven innings, the Sounds exploded for six runs in the top of the eighth to pull away from Sugar Land. – The Nashville Sounds are leaving Texas winners of two straight after taking down the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 8-1 in Sunday’s series finale at Constellation Field. Leading 2-1 through seven innings, the Sounds exploded for six runs in the top of the eighth to pull away from Sugar Land.

Luis Matos got the scoring started with a RBI triple in the top of the third inning as the Sounds started the frame with back-to-back extra-base hits by Eduardo Garcia and Matos. Brewers no. 13-rated prospect Jeferson Quero added a two-out RBI single to give Nashville an early two-run lead. Sugar Land cut the lead to one as former Sound Raynel Delgado greeted Reiss Knehr into the game with a solo home run on the first pitch Knehr threw out of the Nashville bullpen in relief of Lyon Richardson (3.0 IP, 2 H, K).

Rehabbing lefty DL Hall worked two hitless and scoreless innings in his second appearance of his Major League rehab assignment with the Sounds to earn the win on the mound. Cameron Wagoner pitched around a one-out double in the bottom of the seventh in his first of two scoreless innings in relief of Hall. He had to wait a while before returning to the mound as the Sounds batted around in the top of the eighth to the tune of six runs on six hits. Nashville entered the eighth inning with just five hits through seven innings off Sugar Land starter Ethan Pecko and Michael Knorr.

Tyler Black started the big inning with a leadoff walk that chased Julio Rodriguez after he allowed a pair of walks over 0.1 IP and 15 pitches. Luke Adams tallied the first run of insurance with a RBI single and was later followed by a RBI single for Ethan Murray. Jacob Hurtubise then recorded a two-RBI single before Matos and Brock Wilken hit back-to-back RBI doubles to ballon the Nashville lead to 8-1 and send Black back to the plate for second at-bat in in the inning.

Wagoner spun a three-up, three-down bottom of the eighth and Blake Holub finished off the win with a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to give the Sounds their second straight win after dropping the first four games of the series.

Nashville will return home for the start of a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) beginning Tuesday, July 28th at First Horizon Park. First pitch in the series opener is scheduled for 6:35pm.