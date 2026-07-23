Clarksville Obituary: Nikki Evonne Simms

In Loving Memory of Nikki Evonne Simms
Clarksville, TN – Nikki Evonne Simms, age 54, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, July 14th, 2026. Born on June 19th, 1972, Nikki will be remembered for the kindness she shared, the lives she touched, and the lasting memories she created with family and friends.
Throughout her life, Nikki’s warm spirit and caring nature brought comfort and joy to those around her. She leaves behind a legacy of love that will continue to live on in the hearts of everyone who knew her. Though her passing brings great sadness, her memory will be cherished and celebrated for years to come.
Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance of Nikki’s life during a memorial service on Saturday, August 1st, 2026, beginning at 11:00am at Foston Funeral Home, 816 Franklin Street, Clarksville, Tennessee.
As loved ones come together to honor Nikki’s life, they will celebrate the moments, laughter, and love she shared so generously. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.
About Foston Funeral Home
The staff at Foston Funeral Home takes great pride in caring for our families, and has made a commitment to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. Honoring your loved one is our top priority, and part of that is assisting you in dealing with grief during this difficult time.
Everyone’s needs are different, and for that reason, families can entrust their loved one’s wishes to our staff. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come.
For more information, visit www.fostonfuneralhome.com