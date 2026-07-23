Clarksville Obituary: Nikki Evonne Simms

In Loving Memory of Nikki Evonne Simms

Clarksville, TN – Nikki Evonne Simms, age 54, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, July 14th, 2026. Born on June 19th, 1972, Nikki will be remembered for the kindness she shared, the lives she touched, and the lasting memories she created with family and friends.

Throughout her life, Nikki’s warm spirit and caring nature brought comfort and joy to those around her. She leaves behind a legacy of love that will continue to live on in the hearts of everyone who knew her. Though her passing brings great sadness, her memory will be cherished and celebrated for years to come.

Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance of Nikki’s life during a memorial service on Saturday, August 1st, 2026, beginning at 11:00am at Foston Funeral Home, 816 Franklin Street, Clarksville, Tennessee.

As loved ones come together to honor Nikki’s life, they will celebrate the moments, laughter, and love she shared so generously. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.