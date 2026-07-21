Red River Breeze Brings New Album “Generations” to Life at Roxy Regional Theatre, August 8th-9th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s own acoustic Celtic band, Red River Breeze, is offering two chances to celebrate the release of the group’s newest album, “Generations.” The band will be performing music from the album, along with new arrangements of traditional tunes, at the Roxy Regional Theatre’s temporary home at 114 Public Square on Saturday, August 8th, 2026, at 7:00pm and Sunday, August 9th, at 2:00pm.

Red River Breeze features Stephanie Taylor on hammered dulcimer, concertina, recorders and Irish whistle; Melanie Beck on fiddle; Michaela Allemand on Irish flute and whistle; Kim Jorgenson on Irish whistle, recorders and vocals; Toby Draven on cello and vocals; David Magers on guitar and vocals; and Nate Wojciechowski on djembe and hammered dulcimer.

The concert will run approximately two hours with a brief intermission. Copies of Red River Breeze’s recordings will be available for purchase and signing during intermission and following each performance. The band’s previous concerts at the Roxy Regional Theatre have consistently sold out, so early reservations are strongly encouraged.

Tickets are $20.00 (adults) and $10.00 (ages 12 and under) and may be purchased online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the Roxy Regional Theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performances).

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. During construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, the theatre is temporarily located at 114 Public Square in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.