Comfortable Friday Gives Way to Weekend Storm Chances Before Summer Heat Returns, Clarksville-Montgomery County Forecast July 24th–28th

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville and Montgomery County can expect a pleasant start to the weekend before scattered thunderstorms move into the area on Saturday. After the rain chances diminish, sunshine and building temperatures will take over, with highs climbing into the mid-90s by early next week.

While Friday offers near-perfect summer weather, residents should stay weather-aware on Saturday and prepare for hot afternoons Sunday through Tuesday.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday, providing an enjoyable summer day with a high temperature near 86 degrees. Winds will remain light, becoming northerly around 5 mph during the afternoon, making it an excellent day for outdoor activities before the weekend rain arrives.

Clouds will gradually increase Friday night, and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms develops after 1:00am. Overnight temperatures will fall to around 69 degrees with light, calm winds.

Rain becomes more likely Saturday, with showers and thunderstorms expected before early afternoon, followed by additional scattered storms later in the day. Despite the unsettled weather, periods of sunshine will break through the clouds, helping temperatures reach 89 degrees. Winds will become southerly around 5 mph during the afternoon, and the chance of rainfall stands at 60 percent.

Lingering showers and thunderstorms remain possible Saturday night before 1:00am, after which conditions gradually improve. Areas of patchy fog may develop before 3:00am and return again after 5:00am. Mostly cloudy skies will accompany an overnight low near 72 degrees with light winds.

Any early morning fog should quickly dissipate Sunday, giving way to mostly sunny skies and another warm afternoon. Temperatures will climb to around 92 degrees, while light north-northwest winds develop during the afternoon.

Pleasant summer conditions continue Sunday night, with mostly clear skies and an overnight low around 72 degrees. Winds will become light and calm, making for a comfortable evening.

The hottest stretch of the forecast begins Monday, as abundant sunshine pushes afternoon temperatures to around 96 degrees. Light southwest winds will develop during the morning, and anyone spending extended time outdoors should stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the heat.

Warm conditions persist Monday night, with mostly clear skies and temperatures only falling to around 77 degrees. A light southwest breeze will continue through the evening.

Sunshine dominates the forecast once again on Tuesday, with another hot afternoon expected as highs reach approximately 96 degrees across Clarksville and Montgomery County.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms returns Tuesday night, with a 20 percent chance of isolated storms under partly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will settle near 75 degrees.

After a brief opportunity for beneficial rainfall on Saturday, Middle Tennessee will transition back into a typical midsummer pattern featuring abundant sunshine, increasing heat, and only isolated storm chances.

Residents planning outdoor activities early next week should prepare for hot afternoons by drinking plenty of water, limiting strenuous activity during peak heating hours, and checking on vulnerable family members, neighbors, and pets as temperatures climb well into the 90s.