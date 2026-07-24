Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Earns AVCA Academic Award

Lexington, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Beach Volleyball Team has earned the American Volleyball Coaches Association 2026 Team Academic Award for maintaining at least a 3.3 GPA for both the fall and spring semesters.

“Our athletes really embodied what it means to be a student athlete this past year,” said Governor’s head coach Michael Hobson. “They worked extremely hard in the sand and in the classroom. Being named among the top 20% nationally for team GPA is a tremendous achievement and an award well earned by the Sandy Govs!”

The Governors posted at least a 3.8 GPA across both the fall and spring semesters, with all student-athletes earning at least Athletic Director’s Honor Roll honors during both semesters. The team also combined for 17 Dean’s List selections during the 2025-26 academic year.

This is the second straight year the team has won the award, earning it in both seasons under head coach Hobson. Hobson and the APSU Govs orchestrated an 11-win improvement from 2025 to 2026, the biggest one-year improvement in program history.