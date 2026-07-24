Clarksville Obituary: Robert Dennis Kizer

Clarksville, TN – Robert Dennis Kizer was born on June 5th, 1944, to the late Sally B. Skelton and Albert Kizer. He was the third of four sons born to their union. Affectionately known as “Bugman” by his family and friends.
Robert received his early education at Kizer Ridge Community School on Kizer Ridge in Erin, Tennessee. He later attended Hensley School in Erin and Burt High School in Clarksville, Tennessee. Robert dedicated his career to truck driving, working for J.C. and Ed Hankins, owners of Hankins Brothers Trucking Company in Erin, Tennessee. He took great pride in his work and was well respected by those who knew him. One of Robert’s greatest joys was bringing people together.
He loved grilling for family and friends and was known for hosting many Kizer family cookouts at his home in Cumberland City, Tennessee, where laughter, fellowship, and good food were always plentiful. He was a faithful member of Lone Star Lodge #15 in Charlotte, Tennessee, where he served as Junior Deacon. Although he was not affiliated with a particular church, Robert confessed his faith and knew the Lord as his personal Savior.
Robert was first united in marriage to Verna Lou Cooksey, and to this union four children were born: Pamela, Malcolm, Faye, and Robert Lamont. He later married Dora Ann Skelton, and to this union one son, Tony, was born.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Sally B. Skelton and Albert Kizer; his brothers, George Kizer and Albert Reed “Speedy” Kizer; his grandsons, Perry Sanders and Mario Kizer; and his niece, Netta Frierson.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory his children: Pamela Hillsman, Malcolm Kizer, Faye (Terry) Sanders, Robert Lamont Kizer, and Tony Skelton; brother, Eddie (Janet) Kizer; twenty-one grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; a host of beloved Kizer cousins; a devoted sister in law, Janet Kizer; countless friends; and his devoted friend, Charles Wilson. Robert’s legacy of hard work, generosity, and love for family will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00pm at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Thomas Payton Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 10:00am until the hour of service Saturday afternoon.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com