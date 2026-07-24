Clarksville Obituary: Robert Dennis Kizer

Clarksville, TN – Robert Dennis Kizer was born on June 5th, 1944, to the late Sally B. Skelton and Albert Kizer. He was the third of four sons born to their union. Affectionately known as “Bugman” by his family and friends.

Robert received his early education at Kizer Ridge Community School on Kizer Ridge in Erin, Tennessee. He later attended Hensley School in Erin and Burt High School in Clarksville, Tennessee. Robert dedicated his career to truck driving, working for J.C. and Ed Hankins, owners of Hankins Brothers Trucking Company in Erin, Tennessee. He took great pride in his work and was well respected by those who knew him. One of Robert’s greatest joys was bringing people together.

He loved grilling for family and friends and was known for hosting many Kizer family cookouts at his home in Cumberland City, Tennessee, where laughter, fellowship, and good food were always plentiful. He was a faithful member of Lone Star Lodge #15 in Charlotte, Tennessee, where he served as Junior Deacon. Although he was not affiliated with a particular church, Robert confessed his faith and knew the Lord as his personal Savior.

Robert was first united in marriage to Verna Lou Cooksey, and to this union four children were born: Pamela, Malcolm, Faye, and Robert Lamont. He later married Dora Ann Skelton, and to this union one son, Tony, was born.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Sally B. Skelton and Albert Kizer; his brothers, George Kizer and Albert Reed “Speedy” Kizer; his grandsons, Perry Sanders and Mario Kizer; and his niece, Netta Frierson.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory his children: Pamela Hillsman, Malcolm Kizer, Faye (Terry) Sanders, Robert Lamont Kizer, and Tony Skelton; brother, Eddie (Janet) Kizer; twenty-one grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; a host of beloved Kizer cousins; a devoted sister in law, Janet Kizer; countless friends; and his devoted friend, Charles Wilson. Robert’s legacy of hard work, generosity, and love for family will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00pm at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Thomas Payton Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 10:00am until the hour of service Saturday afternoon.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.