Clarksville Obituary: Stanley Orthney Charlton

Clarksville, TN – Stanley Orthney Charlton, born on February 5th, 1922 in Abraham’s Bay, Mayaguana Bahamas, passed away peacefully on July 21st, 2026, at the remarkable age of 104. His long and fruitful life leaves a lasting impact on his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Stanley’s journey began in the serene surroundings of Mayaguana, where the values of family, faith, and a strong work ethic were instilled in him from an early age. He carried these principles with him throughout his life and shared them freely with all those in his community and beyond.

Over the course of his storied career, Stanley distinguished himself as a Tugboat Captain in the Bahamas. Those who worked alongside him recall his steadfast commitment to his duties and the pride he took in guiding vessels safely through the waters. The sea became both his livelihood and his muse, fueling the legendary tales he would later recount to generations of loved ones.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Stanley was a man of deep faith who loved preaching. His spiritual guidance provided comfort and inspiration, helping shape the character of his family and community alike. Stanley’s sharp wit and memorable sense of humor brought joy to everyday moments, and his gift for telling captivating sea stories ensured that every gathering was filled with laughter, wonder, and connection. He took immense pride in his children and cherished his wife, devoting himself fully to his role as a loving husband and father.

Stanley is survived by his devoted sons: Paul Charlton (Donna), Shadrack Charlton, Meshach Charlton (Rosie), Abednego Charlton, and Timothy Charlton (Shay); his beloved daughters: Princess Taylor, Eleanor Reddick, and Erica Charlton; as well as his daughter-in-law, Shirley Charlton. He also leaves numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Each of them carries forward his legacy of love, resilience, and faith.

He is reunited in rest with those who predeceased him: his parents Dublin Charlton and Diana Macintosh Charlton; his son Silas Charlton; his daughters Diana McDonald, Goldie Joseph, and Marietta Swinney; and his sons-in-law Locksley McDonald, Francis Joseph, and Samuel Swinney. Their memories continue to live on in the hearts of those who remain.

The life of Stanley Orthney Charlton is a testament to the enduring power of family, the importance of faith, and the joy found in sharing stories and laughter. His gentle guidance, unwavering support, and vibrant spirit will be deeply missed. Though his physical presence is gone, his influence endures in the lives of his cherished children and all who were shaped by his wisdom and love.

Details regarding funeral or memorial services are not provided at this time. The family and all who knew Stanley celebrate his remarkable life and lasting legacy with gratitude and cherished memories.