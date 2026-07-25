TDOT Weekly Construction Report: Construction, Lane Closures Across Montgomery County, Middle Tennessee Starting July 26th, 2026

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has released its weekly construction and maintenance schedule for Montgomery County and surrounding Middle Tennessee counties.

Motorists traveling through Clarksville, Nashville, Dickson, Humphreys, and Robertson counties should expect lane closures, shoulder closures, flagging operations, and rolling roadblocks as crews complete roadway improvements, utility work, resurfacing, and paving projects.

Drivers are encouraged to reduce speeds in work zones, allow extra travel time, and remain alert for workers and changing traffic patterns.

Montgomery County

On State Route 112, utility crews will install aerial fiber cable near mile marker 9. Eastbound single-lane closures are scheduled from 9:00am until 3:00pm on Monday. From Tuesday through Friday, motorists should expect single-lane closures affecting both eastbound and westbound traffic during the same hours.

Along State Route 12, shoulder closures on the eastbound side between log miles 22 and 23 are planned Monday through Friday from 9:00am until 3:00pm as crews perform underground boring for a fiber installation project.

Construction continues at the Wilma Rudolph Boulevard intersection on State Route 13, where motorists should expect continuous single-lane closures in both directions 24 hours a day from Sunday through Saturday while intersection improvements are completed.

On State Route 149, westbound single-lane closures beginning at 6:00am. Monday through Thursday will accommodate the City of Erin water line installation between log miles 1 and 2.

Along State Route 236, eastbound shoulder closures between log miles 0 and 2 are scheduled Monday through Friday from 9:00am until 3:00pm for underground fiber installation. Additional shoulder closures between log miles 1 and 3 will also be in place during the same dates and times as fiber installation work continues.

On State Route 237, motorists should expect daytime flagging operations on the eastbound side Monday through Thursday from 9:00am until 3:00pm while crews upgrade overhead utility wiring.

Along State Route 48, northbound shoulder closures are scheduled Monday through Friday from 9:00am until 3:00pm near log mile 11 as underground boring is completed for a fiber installation project.

Davidson County

On Interstate 24, multiple lane closures in both directions between mile markers 32 and 40 are scheduled nightly from Sunday through Friday between 8:00pm and 5:00am for resurfacing operations.

Additional mobile lane closures on I-24 between mile markers 51 and 52 are planned Tuesday through Thursday nights from 8:00pm until 5:00am while roadway striping is completed.

A single-lane closure on I-24 near mile marker 52 is scheduled Monday night from 8:00pm until 5:00am to allow crews to perform an LED wall pack conversion.

Along Interstate 40, multiple lane closures between mile markers 208 and 210 are planned Sunday through Friday nights from 8:00pm until 5:00am for milling and paving work.

On Interstate 65, an entrance ramp closure near mile markers 95 and 96 is scheduled Sunday night from 8:00pm until 5:00am as bridge beams are set.

Motorists on I-65 near mile marker 97 should prepare for rolling roadblocks in both directions Monday through Friday between 9:00am and 3:00pm. Blasting operations associated with the U.S. 31W project will take place daily between 10:00am and 2:00pm.

On State Route 1, multiple lane closures between log miles 17 and 20 are scheduled Sunday through Friday nights from 8:00pm until 5:00am as paving work continues.

Along State Route 106, multiple southbound lane closures will remain in place 24 hours a day on Friday and Saturday while crews mobilize and dismantle a crane.

On State Route 11, multiple southbound lane closures are planned Monday through Friday from 9:00am until 3:00pm to replace utility poles between log miles 15 and 16.

Along State Route 112, multiple westbound lane closures are scheduled Monday through Friday from 9:00am until 3:00pm while crews conduct CCTV inspections of the sewer system.

On State Route 12 (Rosa Parks Boulevard), multiple lane closures between log miles 0 and 4 are planned Sunday through Friday nights from 8:00pm until 5:00am for roadway striping.

Along State Route 155 (Thompson Lane), multiple lane closures are scheduled Sunday through Thursday nights from 8:00pm until 5:00am for resurfacing work.

On State Route 24, westbound multiple lane closures near log mile 22 are planned Tuesday through Friday from 9:00am until 3:00pm as milling and paving operations are completed.

Along State Route 254, multiple lane closures and a bridge closure between log miles 13 and 18 will continue 24 hours on Sunday and Saturday, with overnight lane closures Monday through Friday from 8:00pm until 5:00am as the paving project progresses.

Dickson County

On State Route 1, flagging operations between log miles 0 and 7 are scheduled Sunday through Wednesday from 9:00am until 3:00pm while crews perform crack sealing.

Additional flagging operations between log miles 14 and 22 are planned Wednesday through Saturday from 9:00am until 3:00pm for continued crack sealing work.

Humphreys County

Along State Route 13, motorists should expect single-lane closures in both directions between log miles 25 and 28, Monday through Friday, from 9:00am until 3:00pm as utility crews complete aerial and underground installations.

Robertson County

On State Route 11, single-lane closures between log miles 24 and 25 are scheduled Monday through Friday from 9:00am until 3:00pm while crews perform underground boring.

Along State Route 49, motorists should expect single-lane closures between log miles 6 and 11, Monday through Friday, from 9:00am until 3:00pm as vegetation is removed from power lines.

TDOT reminds motorists to use caution in all work zones, obey posted speed limits, and watch for construction crews and equipment. Weather conditions may impact the schedule, and work is subject to change or cancellation.