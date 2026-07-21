Nashville Sounds Lose on Walk-Off to Sugar Land Space Cowboys 3-2

Nashville jumped out to a 1-0 lead over the Space Cowboys as Luke Adams led off the frame with a base hit to left field in the top of the second inning. After a wild pitch by Sugar Land’s pitcher advanced Adams to second, Ethan Murray ripped an RBI-single into left field and scored Adams for the one-run lead.

Sugar Land evened the score in the bottom of the second inning as Thomas Pannone issued a single and a walk to begin the frame. Garret Guillemette grounded into a force out to Pannone and attempted to get the double play but wasn’t in time as Sugar Land’s runner scored from third base.