Oak Grove Spring into Summer Fest Draws Huge Crowds with Free Rides and Brett Young Concert

Oak Grove, KY – When we caught up with her at Oak Grove’s Spring into Summer Fest, Oak Grove Tourism Commission and Visitor Center’s Executive Administrator, Britnee Ohman, said, “The weather forecast was looking bad at the beginning of the week, but it has turned in our favor, and we are so grateful.”

“We have free carnival rides, no armbands or tickets required, so everyone can enjoy any of the 16 rides,” Ohman continued. “The rides range from family-friendly for the little ones to thriller rides like Superman for the more adventurous.”

The carnival rides, vendors, and great food are only part of the story. Each year, Oak Grove brings in top entertainers who draw huge crowds to the small-town event.

“Brett Young is our featured performer this year,” Ohman said. “He is a big name, and we are so happy he was able to make it out. We’ve already started moving people into our overflow parking, so the turnout is looking really good.

“This is the 19th year of the Spring into Summer Fest here in Oak Grove. Flippin’ Out Productions is back with their trampoline stunt show. We also have lots of food trucks, and vendors offering homemade crafts, toys, and so much more. Also, the old-fashioned sodas are a fan-favorite because folks get free refills throughout the day.

“We had more than 10,000 people last year, and I think we are on track to do that again this year. Brett Young is very popular, so we are very excited for tonight’s show and all the fun this weekend promises.”

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