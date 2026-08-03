Nashville Sounds Stage Late Rally to Defeat Charlotte Knights, 5-3

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds’ 5-3 win in Sunday’s series finale over Charlotte moved Rick Sweet into second place all-time for managerial wins in Minor League Baseball History.

After seeing the Knights take their first lead in the eighth inning, Nashville responded with a three-run eighth and stranded the bases-loaded in the ninth inning to preserve the comeback win and earn a series split.

Right-hander Brett Wichrowski started the game with three hitless innings in his second start of the series. He struck out three and worked around a leadoff walk to begin the game, facing the minimum over his 3.0 IP and fifth Triple-A start. He was relieved in the fourth by Gerson Garabito who worked a 1-2-3 inning. The Knights collected their first hit of the night with a leadoff triple for Ryan Galanie in the top of the fifth, who later scored on a sacrifice fly to even the score at 1-1.

Nashville’s first run of the night came via a RBI double off the bat of Brewers no. 30-rated prospect Brock Wilken in the bottom of the third inning off right-hander Jose Urquidy. It was the third two-bagger of the series for Wilken and scored Luis Matos, who reached ahead of him on a fielder’s choice that forced Eduardo Garcia off the base bath after starting the inning with a single. Garcia put Nashville back in front in the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run, and second of the series after also leaving the yard Wednesday night.

Garabito worked the bulk of the relief effort for Nashville, covering 3.2 IP total and allowed the one run on a pair of hits with two strikeouts and a walk without a decision. Blake Holub inherited a pair of baserunners in the top of the seventh and walked the first man he faced to load the bases. Holub escaped the jam with a groundout and faced just two batters in his team-leading 36th appearance of the season.

Rehabber Joel Kuhnel began the top of the eighth for his first appearance of his Major League rehab assignment and first appearance since July 2. After allowing a one-out double to Andy Weber, Kuhnel faced fellow rehabber Austin Hays with two outs. Hays got the better of the right-hander, hitting a two-run home run just outside of the reach of a leaping Tyler Black along the left field wall to give the Knights a 3-2 lead. A second straight extra-base hit, and third in total allowed by Kuhnel was the end of the line as the mist continued falling at First Horizon Park.

Will Childers took over for his first appearance back with Nashville since July 11th and his fourth straight Triple-A appearance against the Knights. He proceeded to leave the runner in scoring position stranded, sending the game to the bottom of the eighth with Nashville in search of some runs.

Akil Baddoo chopped an infield single just over the pitcher’s mound and saw each of the next two batters behind him reach as well. Luke Adams drew a walk while Jeferson Quero laced a single to load the bases. Black evened the score with a long fly ball into right field and deep enough for Baddoo to scamper home and Adams to advance to third. Darrien Miller took care of the rest with a two-RBI double into the right field corner as Nashville regained a 5-3 advantage heading to the ninth.

Childers issued free passes to three of the first four Knights batters in the top of the ninth as Charlotte loaded the bases with just one out. The one out proved massive with Childers inducing a ground ball to Adams who started the game-ending 5-4-3 double play to secure the win.

Nashville will visit in-state rival Memphis for the start of a six-game series against the Redbirds on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.