Clarksville Pets of the Week for August 3rd, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of July 27th, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Baby Girl is a young female mixed breed, possibly Rottweiler/Shepherd combination. She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day. Please come visit her and bring her out in the yard. She will make a great addition to your family. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Jax is an adult male mixed breed. Fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. Come visit him in the yard.

Buffy is a young female mixed breed. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her forever home. Buffy is located at the Ft. Campbell location. Please contact them at 931.472.5820 for directions on how to obtain a day pass and come visit with her.

Sky is a young female Australian Shepherd/Mountain Dog mixed breed, She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day. Come take her out in the yard and see what a delight she is and what a great hiking, jogging and all outdoor adventure buddy she will be! Sky is also located at the Fort Campbell location. Contact them at 931.472.5820 for information on obtaining a day pass to come visit her.

Seagreen is a young female domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before heading to her forever home. Seagreen can be seen in the cat room.

Charmie is a young female domestic medium hair kitten. She is fully vetted, will be spayed before going home and is litter trained. She can be seen in the cat room.

Moochoo is a young female domestic shorthair. She is vetted, will be spayed before heading to her new home and is litter trained. Moochoo can be seen in the cat room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*.

For more information call 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.



Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Mexican Pizza is a young female Domestic medium hair kitten. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. MP does take a minute to warm up initially but once she’s comfortable she is fine. Great with older children as loud noises make her nervous and is fine with cats and dogs.

She is very curious and loves exploring. She will need another cat in the home. If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com * Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Binni is a 9 week old male domestic shorthair kitten. He is fully vetted, litter trained and comes with a neuter voucher at 6 months old. He is great with kids, people, other cats and even dogs.*Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page.www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Macaroni is a 3 month old Pomeranian mix. He is vetted, neutered, on HW and flea/ tick prevention and working on house training. He is looking for a family who will continue with his training as he is still considered a pup. He is just a pocket sized ball of love.

If you would like to add him to your family please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. This boy has so much love and energy and would benefit from a very active home. He has been working with trainers to help him gain a solid foundation for his success.

Lots of adventures, hikes, room to run and plenty of love are just what he needs. He is very energetic and needs to be the only dog in the home and no children and no cats please. He needs a strong committed person/family to keep him on his training and to get him exercise and mental stimulation.

Drako deserves his own loving family. Drako has been waiting for over 4 years for someone to recognize the beauty and loyalty in him and make him a part of their family. There is absolutely nothing wrong with him other than his exuberant love of life and just being happy to see people and we know the perfect person is out there for him! He deserves this! He will make a fantastic companion.



If you would love to add him to your family please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ayer is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. Fully vetted, house/kennel trained and spayed. She is great with children and other dogs but needs a no cat home please. Ayer does play a bit rough with other dogs and can get very silly with them but it is always playful. A meet and greet is required if other dogs are in the home.

Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Ayer is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Bach Chocolate is a handsome 18 month old Border Collie/Poodle mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, 21 pounds and dog door trained. If you will not be using a dog door you will just need to train him and show how you want him to let you know he needs to go out. Bach loves playing with other dogs and does well with people. He has been patiently waiting for his forever family.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Cupcake is a 5 year old buff female cat. Fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is a sweet girl who bonds strongly with her person. She is great with people and loves all the attention. Does great with other kitties, children, people and dogs.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Julius is a one and a half year old male large mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and working on house training. Great with dogs and children, unknown at this time how he is with cats. He is a lovable boy with a heart of gold. He is funny, enjoys playing with toys and just wants a family who will take him on adventures.

For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/julius or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Thane is an adult male Basset Hound/Pitbull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Thane is a friendly, loyal dog who is full of love and energy. Thane loves playing fetch and will be a great companion. He enjoys exploring and going on “snifari’s” and walks around the neighborhood. He does need to be the only pet in the home please.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

We are currently in the process of getting several dogs vetted and ready for adoption so please keep checking back! Thank you!!

For more information call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Ella is a 9 year old senior female chihuahua. Fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She weighs roughly 5 pounds and has about 5 or 6 teeth left but don’t let that fool you as she loves her chew bones! She prefers older children and does tend to seek out her person. She is the sweetest, most loving girl and will be a welcome addition to your family. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Vulpix is a 12 week old female domestic shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Vulpix is great with children, cats and dogs. She loves her scratching post and being around people.

Applications are at : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header

For more information, they can be found on Facebook, Saving Kittens Sanctuary, and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com