Montgomery County’s August Election: A Countywide Wrap

Clarksville, TN — With all 39 precincts reporting, the Montgomery County Election Commission posted its final election-night update at 9:00pm on August 6th, 2026, closing out a night that decided the county’s top offices, four School Board seats, and all 21 County Commission districts, alongside a slate of state and federal primaries and eight judicial questions.

The results are unofficial until the commission certifies them at canvass.

The countywide races drew the heaviest participation, with the contests for County Mayor and the General Sessions judgeship each pulling more than 24,000 votes. Most of the top offices were settled by comfortable margins, and several drew no opponent at all. The suspense, where there was any, came further down the ballot: a three-way Sheriff’s race decided on a plurality, and two County Commission districts that finished close enough to keep an eye on through canvass.

Montgomery County Offices

At the top of the ballot, Wes Golden held the Montgomery County Mayor’s office for the Republicans with 58.08 percent of the vote. Democrat Isaac Greenwood finished at 31.43 percent and independent Christine Marie McNemar at 10.3 percent, in a race that drew 24,463 votes, among the highest totals of the night.

The Sheriff’s race was the one that refused to settle into a two-way contest. With three names on the ballot, Republican Mike Oliver came out ahead at 10,188 votes and 42.47 percent, while independent Johnny M. Ransdell ran a close second at 8,211 votes and 34.23 percent and independent Dexter L. Mines Sr. drew 5,541 votes and 23.1 percent. Oliver takes the office on a plurality, with the two independents together accounting for more than half the ballots cast.

In the race for Circuit Court Clerk, Republican Wendy Davis won with 57.22 percent over independent Monica M. Meeks, who finished at 42.68 percent in a contest that pulled 23,398 votes. In the unexpired General Sessions-Juvenile Court judgeship in Division V, Republican Erin Poland Nolder took 57.73 percent over Democrat Merriel Bullock-Neal, one of the closer head-to-head races on the countywide ballot.

Three offices drew no listed opponent and cleared 97 percent against write-ins alone. County Clerk Teresa Cottrell, Register of Deeds Julie Chadwick Runyon, and County Trustee Kimberly B. Wiggins each return without a challenger on the ballot.

School Board

Four School Board seats were up, and three went by comfortable margins. Carol A. Berry won District 1 with 63.14 percent over Kailee Cordell, Darryl Anderson took District 3 with 66.02 percent over Teresa Crosslin, and Jacqueline A. Burton carried District 5 with 60.35 percent over Jessica Meyers Shaffer.

The widest field of the entire night came in District 7, where Chris Trawinski prevailed in a four-way race with 46.78 percent. Hunter Stapp followed at 26.64 percent, Duana Cherina Hall at 24.21 percent, and Driscoll Cole Augustine at 2.3 percent.

Montgomery County Commission

All 21 County Commission districts were decided, and two came down to the wire. In District 11, Democrat Luther Hutchenson finished 29 votes ahead of Republican David Shively, 368 to 339. In District 14, independent Joshua Beal edged Democrat Adrian Dailey by 72 votes, 502 to 430. Both margins are thin enough that provisional and late absentee ballots, counted at canvass, could still bear on the outcome before the results are official.

Republicans carried the remaining contested seats they held, with John M. Gannon winning District 1, Nathan Burkholder District 7, Cydney Daane District 19, and, in three-way and two-way races against independents, David L. Harper taking District 15 over Justin Medearis and Robert Waugh and Brad VanKirk holding District 21 over David Wayne Shelton.

Democrats took the other contested districts. Lekeshia A. Hicks won District 9, Lisa L. Prichard District 16, Renee Michelle Bruens District 20, and Tiffany Pearl Manning District 18, the last over independent Ryan Gallant.

Ten districts went to candidates who faced only write-in opposition. Republicans Ted Denny and Joe Smith held Districts 2 and 3, and independents Rickey Ray and Clayton M. Rudder held Districts 4 and 6. Democrats accounted for the rest: Rashidah A. Leverett in District 5, LaTonia Brown in District 8, Jeremiah Walker in District 10, Carmelle Chandler in District 12, Walker Woodruff in District 13, and Chris Rasnic in District 17.

State and Federal Primaries

Above the county races, voters also cast ballots in the state and federal primaries. Marsha Blackburn led the Republican primary for governor in the county with 55.45 percent, ahead of John Rose at 27.62 percent and Monty Fritts at 16.54 percent, while Jerri Green led the Democratic primary at 60.12 percent over Carnita Atwater at 26.22 percent. For the U.S. Senate, Bill Hagerty led the Republican primary with better than 99 percent, and Marquita Bradshaw led the Democratic primary at 55.75 percent.

Montgomery County is split between the 5th and 7th congressional districts, and its portion of the 5th produced the tightest primary on the ballot. In the Republican contest there, Charlie Hatcher edged Andy Ogles by 50 votes, 623 to 573, in the county’s share of the district, while Yolanda Cooper-Sutton led the Democratic field at 50.6 percent. In the 7th District, Republican Matt Van Epps ran essentially unopposed at 99.04 percent, and Darden Copeland led a crowded Democratic field at 41.9 percent.

In the state legislative primaries, Republicans Chris Lanier, Aron Maberry, and Michael Lankford advanced in Tennessee House Districts 67, 68, and 75, as did Democrats Ronnie L. Glynn, Garfield Scott, and Allie Phillips in the same three districts.

Judicial Retention

All seven appellate and Supreme Court judges on the retention ballot kept their seats, with retain votes running from roughly 68 to 74 percent across the Court of Criminal Appeals, Supreme Court, and Court of Appeals questions. In the unexpired Chancellor race for Part II, District 19, Kimberly Lund won with 97.3 percent against write-ins.

The full primary, legislative, and judicial returns, along with every county race broken out precinct by precinct, are posted on the commission’s results page at election.montgomerytn.gov/current.

All figures are unofficial pending certification by the commission, which reported all 39 of 39 precincts as of its 9:00pm update on August 6th, 2026.