Clarksville Obituary: Sally Ann Mee

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Sally Ann Mee, 82, of Clarksville, TN will be Saturday, September 19th, 2026 at 12:00pm at Immaculate Conception Old Chapel. The family will receive on Saturday, September 19th, 2026 from 11:00am until the hour of service at the church.

Sally was born on August 19th, 1943 to Thomas and Regina Campbell in Philadelphia, PA. She passed away on July 19th, 2026.Sally enjoyed reading, shopping, traveling, and spending time with her family. She especially treasured the time she shared with her husband, Joe, who was the love of her life. Her Catholic faith was an important part of who she was, and she was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Church.

In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Mee, and her sister, Regina Colombaro. Sally is survived by her children, Regina (William) Nottke, Nancy (Jon) Beale, and Kathleen Golden; grandchildren, Nicole and Katelyn Nottke, Julia, Jessi, and Jack Beale, and Joseph and Erin Golden; siblings, Marita Campbell, Thomas Campbell, Christine Masluk, and Joseph Campbell; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Please visit Sally’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with her family.