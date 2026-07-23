Colby Wilson Rejoins Austin Peay State University as Assistant AD for External Relations, Communications

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics Director Jordan Harmon announced the hiring of APSU alum and former Director of Athletics Communications Colby Wilson, as Assistant Director of Athletics for External Relations and Communications.

“We’re excited to welcome Colby back home to Austin Peay State University,” said Harmon. “As both an alumnus and someone who dedicated a decade to telling the stories of our student-athletes and coaches, he understands what makes this place special. Colby has built a reputation as one of the most respected professionals in college athletics, and his experience, creativity, and passion for this University make him the ideal person to help elevate the Governors’ brand. We’re thrilled to have him back leading our external relations and communications efforts as we continue building championship programs and sharing the stories of the incredible people who represent Austin Peay.”

“I’m grateful to be here,” Wilson said. “Working with these coaches and student-athletes again, at a place that fundamentally shaped who I am as a person and helped give me some of the greatest opportunities of my life, it’s somehow a dream come true for a second time. There is a wonderful team of people in place here led by Jordan Harmon, who is both a rising star in the profession and someone I’ve long considered an outstanding and dynamic thinker with a keen eye for where college athletics is right now and where it’s going to be 5-10 years in the future. I can’t wait to get going.”

Prior to his return to APSU athletics, Wilson served as the Director of Communications for the College of STEM at Austin Peay State University (2023-26). There, he led comprehensive communications, media relations, digital content, social media, and storytelling efforts. He also served as a strategic communications advisor to the Dean while overseeing brand development and public-facing messaging.

During his three years with the APSU College of STEM, Wilson drastically improved the college’s social media footprint, increasing Facebook followers by over 200%, Instagram interactions by more than 100%, and doubling LinkedIn followers.

Before returning to Clarksville, Wilson worked in corporate communications from 2021-23.

During his previous tenure in the Austin Peay State University Athletics Communications office, Wilson earned four promotions while helping to lead the department’s communications and storytelling efforts. He began his career as an athletics communications coordinator (2012-16), before then being named an athletics communications manager (2017-18), Associate Director (2019-20) and later the Director of Athletics Communications (2021) before his departure.

Wilson directed communications strategy for football, men’s basketball, golf, and track and field, overseeing media relations, digital content, social media, website management, gameday communications operations, and statistical reporting. He also served as the department’s video coordinator from 2014-16, expanding Austin Peay State University’s digital content and multimedia production.

In addition to managing day-to-day communications operations, Wilson developed content strategies spanning written features, photography, video, podcasts, and social media while supervising full-time staff, interns, and student workers. He cultivated relationships with local, regional, and national media outlets, helping elevate the visibility of Austin Peay State University student-athletes, coaches, and athletic programs through strategic storytelling initiatives.

Wilson also served as the department’s primary liaison to the Ohio Valley Conference and NCAA communications offices, managed the official athletics website, coordinated media credentialing and press operations, and assisted with departmental budget planning throughout his time with the Governors.

Prior to his return to Clarksville, Wilson also assisted Austin Peay State University Athletics, serving as a public address announcer for multiple sports, while also serving as a senior writer for the communications department.

He is married to fellow APSU alum Sarah Wilson, and they have two kids, Jack and Caroline.