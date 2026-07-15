KPOP Princesses: A Tribute to Demon Hunters Coming to F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Fans of K-Pop, animation, and family-friendly live entertainment are invited to experience the music, energy, and excitement behind a global phenomenon when KPOP Princesses: A Tribute to Demon Hunters comes to F&M Bank Arena on Friday, September 11th, 2026.

This high-energy theatrical concert brings the music, friendship, and adventure inspired by the beloved phenomenon to life through powerhouse vocals, dazzling choreography, colorful costumes, and interactive moments that will have audiences singing, dancing, and celebrating together.

Designed for families, K-Pop fans, and animation lovers of all ages, KPOP Princesses offers an unforgettable live experience where parents, kids, and friends can share in the excitement of fan-favorite songs and spectacular performances. It’s the perfect opportunity to create lasting memories while enjoying an evening filled with music, imagination, and nonstop fun.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, July 16th at www.Ticketmaster.com

KPOP Princesses: A Tribute to Demon Hunters is an independently produced tribute performance and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Netflix or the creators of Demon Hunters.

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15, 2023, and is managed by Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC. Ford Ice Centers offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents.

F&M Bank Arena is located at 101 Main Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, please visit www.myfmbankarena.com