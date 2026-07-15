Carbon Fiber Sets Track Record in $80,000 Kentucky Sire Stakes Final at Oak Grove Racing

Oak Grove, KY – Carbon Fiber found a perfect trip from the pocket behind quick fractions and capitalized effortlessly in the stretch for a track-record victory in the $80,000 Kentucky Sire Stakes final for 2-year-old trotting colts and geldings on “Tuesday at the Trots” July 14th, 2026, at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel. – Carbon Fiber found a perfect trip from the pocket behind quick fractions and capitalized effortlessly in the stretch for a track-record victory in the $80,000 Kentucky Sire Stakes final for 2-year-old trotting colts and geldings on “Tuesday at the Trots” July 14th, 2026, at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel.

Leaving from post 5, driver Yannick Gingras tucked Carbon Fiber into second as Delivery Boy (driven by Dewayne Minor) rolled out of post 4 for the lead and scorched the track to a :26.3 first quarter and :54.4 half. Delivery Boy continued on the lead to three-quarters in 1:23.3 all while Gingras readied his charge for an attack in the last turn. Carbon Fiber lifted from second spinning for home and easily edged past the tiring leader through the lane to register a 2-3/4-length win in a 1:53 mile. Special Day (Andy McCarthy) tracked the top two throughout to take second while Delivery Boy tired to third and Oddsologist (Dexter Dunn) gave chase in fourth.

Ron Burke trains Carbon Fiber, a gelding by Gimpanzee-Brunella, for owners Burke Racing Stable LLC, Phil Collura, Knox Services Inc. and Frank Baldachino. The gelding won his second race from three starts and has now earned $67,200. His 1:53 mile, a lifetime best, also lowers the track record at Oak Grove for 2-year-old trotting geldings from 1:55.1 set in 2022 by Yo Lucky Moni. Carbon Fiber’s mile is also the fastest ever trotted at Oak Grove by a 2-year-old, beating Endurance’s and Allegiant’s 1:53.2 mark taken in 2025 and 2023, respectively. Sent the 2-1 second choice, Carbon Fiber paid $6.10 to win.

Gingras doubled in KYSS final action on the day with a win in the race prior by Petter Engblom trainee Heart Of Secret in the $80,000 “A” division for 2-year-old trotting fillies. Heart Of Secret sped for the lead to a :26.4 first quarter and cruised through a quaint middle half of :56.4 and 1:25.1 before spurting away for a 4-1/4-length win chased by Merry Zee (Dexter Dunn) in second. Luxe Lindy (Tyler Miller) emerged from off the speed for third while pocket-sitter Green Ballet (Andy McCarthy) tired to fourth.

A filly by Gimpanzee-House Music FR, Heart Of Secret remained unbeaten from two starts and has now banked $60,000 for owners Follow Me Stable LLC and Engblom Farm LLC. She paid $4.32 to win.

Avenzee (Tim Tetrick) landed a 10-1 upset in the $80,000 KYSS final for 3-year-old trotting fillies when capitalizing on a stalking trip and from the early break of 1-9 favorite Crossover (Dexter Dunn) for a 1:52.4 lifetime-best effort. Tetrick positioned his charge into third behind Degas (Yannick Gingras), who settled for the pocket through a :27.2 first quarter as Country Glide (Andy McCarthy) brushed forward. Country Glide took the field by the half in :55.4 and strode unpressured up the backstretch towards three-quarters in 1:24.1, but Degas began creeping off the pylons around the last turn with Avenzee following suit. Degas laid aim on Country Glide rounding the bottom corner and struck the lead while Tetrick fanned three wide with Avenzee and gathered the strongest momentum late, towering past Degas in the closing strides for a length win. Decreed (Atlee Bender) rallied for third with Country Glide holding fourth.

Tyler Butenschoen trains Avenzee, a filly by Gimpanzee-Avenir, for owners Harmony Oaks Racing Stable Inc., Heritage Standardbreds and M And L Of Delaware LLC. She won her third race from eight starts this season and from 15 starts in her career, earning $116,205. She paid $22.46 to win.

Zephyr Kemp (Dexter Dunn) rallied from a second-over trip to score as the slight even-money favorite in the $80,000 KYSS final for 3-year-old trotting colts and geldings. With the other even-money choice Kaizen (Markus Niklasson) breaking stride rounding the first turn, Zephyr Kemp planted into fourth as Midwind Chip (Scott Zeron) dashed for the lead in a :27.1 first quarter.

Dunn stayed put through a :56.3 half and fished cover from Onemorenkickmeout (Atlee Bender) to the backstretch to perch into a striking position nearing three-quarters in 1:24.3. Zephyr Kemp fanned off Bender’s helmet rounding the last turn and strode to the front under confident handling and cruised to the beam a 1-1/4-length winner. Zidane Kemp (Tim Tetrick) scurried wide through the turn and down the center of the track to grab second with Midwind Chimp third and pocket-sitting King Of The Wind (Yannick Gingras) settling for fourth.

Marcus Melander trains Zephyr Kemp, a colt by Calgary Games-Southwind Adele, for owners Kemppi Stables Oy Inc., Suojalampi Stable Inc., PCW Racing LLC and Sjoeblom Racing Inc. He won his third race from six starts this season and his sixth race from 16 starts in his career, earning $202,150. One of four winners on the day for trainer Marcus Melander, Zephyr Kemp paid $4.14 to win.

Marcus Melander’s grand slam on the day began with a natural hat trick through three $50,000 KYSS “B” divisions, winning in the first 2-year-old trotting filly dash with A Million Reasons (Dexter Dunn, 1:57 winning mile; $2.28 to win), the second 2-year-old trotting male split with Kaws (Scott Zeron, 1:56.3; $6.12) and in the first division for 3-year-old trotting fillies with Art Of The State (Scott Zeron, 1:53.3; $9.94).

Oak Grove hosted six other $50,000 KYSS “B” divisions on the 15-race card. Nights In Miami (Marvin Luna, 1:55.1; $4.56) won the other split for freshman trotting males, London Bi (Scott Zeron, 1:57; $6.70) and Twinkle Toes Dolan (Andy McCarthy, 1:55.3; $4.68) won the other dashes for freshman trotting fillies, Confident Volo (Joey Putnam, 1:52.2; $22.50) and Maga Hill (Tim Tetrick, 1:53; $31.52) won the pair of races for 3-year-old trotting males and Vicenza (Todd McCarthy, 1:54.4; $89.98) won the other split for sophomore trotting fillies.

Live racing at Oak Grove concludes for the 2026 season on Wednesday, July 15th, with a 14-race card featuring seven total divisions of KYSS including a pair of $80,000 finals for pacing sophomores. Wednesday’s card also features a $2,904.97 carryover in the $1 Pick 5, which starts in Race 1 and has an estimated pool of $10,000. All multi-race wagers, which are offered at a 15 percent takeout, are additionally mandatory payouts for the closing day card.