Clarksville Obituary: Charles Freeman, Sr.

Clarksville, TN – Charles Freeman, Sr., age 70, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, July 28th, 2026.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during visitation on Friday, July 31st, 2026, from 12:00pm to 7:00pm at Foston Funeral Home, 816 Franklin Street in Clarksville. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 7:00pm.
Loved ones are encouraged to gather to honor Charles’ life, share cherished memories, and offer their condolences to his family during this time of remembrance.
Additional service information will be announced by the family as it becomes available.
About Foston Funeral Home
The staff at Foston Funeral Home takes great pride in caring for our families, and has made a commitment to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. Honoring your loved one is our top priority, and part of that is assisting you in dealing with grief during this difficult time.
Everyone’s needs are different, and for that reason, families can entrust their loved one’s wishes to our staff. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come.
For more information, visit www.fostonfuneralhome.com