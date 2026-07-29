Clarksville Obituary: Charles Freeman, Sr.

Clarksville, TN – Charles Freeman, Sr., age 70, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, July 28th, 2026.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during visitation on Friday, July 31st, 2026, from 12:00pm to 7:00pm at Foston Funeral Home, 816 Franklin Street in Clarksville. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 7:00pm.

Loved ones are encouraged to gather to honor Charles’ life, share cherished memories, and offer their condolences to his family during this time of remembrance.

Additional service information will be announced by the family as it becomes available.

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