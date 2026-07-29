Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Randell Drive Road Closure for Water Relief Valve Installation

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a road closure Thursday, July 30th, 2026, at 8:00am on Randell Drive from Spencer Lane to Peachers Mill Road for water relief valve installation.

Traffic will be detoured to Peachers Mill Road, Spencer Lane, and Randell Drive during the work. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.

The water relief valve installation is expected to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 4:00pm.