Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Fort Campbell Boulevard Water Outage for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) turned off water service on a section of Fort Campbell Boulevard for water main leak repair.

The following streets and roads are included in the water outage, and low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

Fort Campbell Boulevard from Brookside Drive to Hadley Drive

East Fork Drive from Brookside Drive to Hadley Drive

100-110 Brookside Drive

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 7:00pm.