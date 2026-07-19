Strawberry Mango Feta Toast Bursting with Summer Flavor

Clarksville, TN – Fresh, vibrant, and bursting with summer flavor, Strawberry Mango Feta Toast is a colorful dish that transforms simple ingredients into an unforgettable meal. Sweet, juicy strawberries and ripe mango pair beautifully with the creamy, tangy bite of fat-free feta cheese, creating the perfect balance of fruity sweetness and savory richness.

A homemade basil-balsamic vinaigrette ties everything together with bright herbal notes and a subtle tang, adding depth to every bite. Served atop warm, toasted whole wheat bread, each toast point offers a satisfying combination of crisp texture and fresh, juicy toppings.

Ideal for brunch, a light lunch, or a refreshing afternoon snack, this recipe is as nutritious as it is delicious. The vibrant fruit, fragrant basil, and creamy feta make every bite taste like summer, while the simple preparation makes it easy enough for busy weekdays and elegant enough to serve at gatherings. Whether enjoyed on the patio or at the kitchen table, Strawberry Mango Feta Toast is a fresh, flavorful recipe that’s sure to become a seasonal favorite.

Strawberry Mango Feta Toast

Ingredients

1 medium mango (ripe, divided)

2 cups strawberries (divided)

1/2 cup Feta cheese (fat-free, crumbles)

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 cup basil (leave, plus 2 tablespoons for topping)

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 slices whole wheat bread

Instructions

Peel and pit the mango. Dice 3/4 of a mango and 3/4 of strawberries; place in a large bowl with feta cheese.

Put the remaining fruit, 1/4 cup basil, vinegar, and oil in a blender and blend.

Pour blended vinaigrette over fruit-feta mix and toss gently.

Chop remaining basil leaves.

Toast bread slices and cut each slice diagonally.

Top toast points with dressed fruit-feta mix and chopped basil.

Yield: 4 servings