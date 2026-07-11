Clarksville and Montgomery County Throw a Birthday Bash for the Ages: Inside America’s 250th Celebration

Clarksville, TN – Downtown Clarksville doesn’t just do birthdays halfway, and when the birthday in question belongs to the United States of America itself, the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County Government made sure the whole community knew it.

Over two sprawling days of music, laughter, competition, and community pride, Public Square and Downtown Commons transformed into the epicenter of a once-in-a-lifetime celebration honoring 250 years of American independence.

The idea for a joint city-county bash of this scale didn’t happen overnight. According to Kara Zahn, Montgomery County Parks and Recreation planning supervisor, it began as a simple conversation between two leaders who saw an opportunity too big to pass up.

“It all started with a conversation between the city and county mayors. They knew America’s 250th anniversary was coming up, and they wanted our organizations to work together to create a huge celebration in Downtown Clarksville. Planning began about a year ago, and it’s exciting to see it all come together,” Zahn said.

A full year of coordination between two local governments paid off in a weekend that felt less like a typical Fourth of July and more like a citywide reunion.

Friday Night Lights The Fuse

The celebration kicked off on Friday, July 3rd, with the Posting of the Colors, the National Anthem, and opening remarks from the mayor at Public Square, setting a proud, patriotic tone for everything to follow. As the sun dropped lower over downtown, the National Sojourners took the Public Square stage, while Still Moves warmed up Downtown Commons with an early evening set.

Arianna Pappas followed with an hour of music at Public Square before the night shifted into high gear with the Nashville Yacht Club taking over Downtown Commons and The Noize energizing the crowd back at Public Square.

Then, right on cue, Downtown Clarksville lit up. At 9:10pm, fireworks burst over the skyline in a display that had families craning their necks skyward, kids perched on shoulders, and phones raised in every direction. It was the perfect exclamation point on night one — and a preview of the magic still to come.

Saturday: A Full Day of Red, White, and Boom

If Friday was the appetizer, Saturday, July 4th, was the feast. Doors — or rather, downtown streets — opened at 7:00 am and didn’t close until 10:00pm, with something happening in nearly every one of those fifteen hours.

The morning began with sweat equity: a Burn Boot Camp patriotic workout got early risers moving at Downtown Commons, while runners laced up for the America’s 250th 5K at McGregor Park. Just before 9:00am, the mood turned reflective as the Declaration of Independence was read aloud at the Historic Courthouse, followed by a Walking Parade through Public Square, a costume contest, and the high-energy sounds of Press Start. Car enthusiasts weren’t left out either, with a Car Show lining 2nd Street from 10:00am to 1:00pm for anyone who wanted to admire some chrome between festivities.

By mid-morning, the entertainment lineup hit full stride. CAST & Crowns Performing Arts and Acro Dance Express brought youthful energy to Downtown Commons before rising Tennessee musician Bryant Lemons took the stage at 11:00am. Lemons, a young guitarist and vocalist from nearby Erin, Tennessee, delivered a set blending Southern rock, bluegrass, country, and classic rock that had the crowd singing along from the very first song. His guitar work and smooth vocals carried the unmistakable influence of legends like Stevie Ray Vaughan, John Mayer, and Neil Young, filtered through his own rock-and-alternative style. For Lemons, the moment carried personal weight.

“It was great. I’ve wanted to play at the Commons ever since I saw American Floyd perform here when I was a little kid. Now, every time I get the opportunity to play here, I love it. It’s always exciting,” he said.

At noon, the hometown acoustic duo The 1980 — John Hankins and Garrett Seay — stepped up to Downtown Commons and delivered more than six decades of country and rock hits in a single 45-minute set, blending tight harmonies with an easy, natural chemistry that had the audience applauding after every song. The duo, known as much for their heartfelt original music as their crowd-pleasing covers, didn’t hide how much the occasion meant to them.

“It’s awesome. It’s truly an honor to be included and to have been invited to perform. I’m really proud that we got to be part of this event,” Seay said, before adding a simple, sincere birthday wish to the country itself: “Happy birthday, America! Celebrating 250 years is an incredible milestone. It’s awesome.”

Laughs, Bites, and Friendly Competition

Hankins echoed the sentiment, praising the community for pulling off such an ambitious event. “Happy Independence Day! It’s been a pleasure to be here and be part of this celebration. Clarksville has done a fantastic job putting everything together, and I’m just happy to be here celebrating America’s 250th.”While The 1980 wrapped up at Downtown Commons, Public Square kept the momentum going with Macy Krew and L’80’s Nite, giving festivalgoers two full stages of nonstop music to bounce between all afternoon.

Just after 1:00pm, comedian and emcee Joe Padula turned Downtown Commons into a full-blown interactive game show with his Patriotic Trivia hour. Armed with a stack of commemorative America 250 ball caps, Padula peppered the crowd with questions about the nation’s founding and Independence Day history, handing out hats to every correct answer — whether that meant a young girl who needed a little help from her dad to land on “George Washington” as the first president, or a teenager who confidently nailed John Hancock as the first signer of the Declaration of Independence.

“I had these 250th anniversary hats, and if you answered a July 4th trivia question correctly — boom — you got a hat,” Padula said with a laugh.

Beyond the trivia, Padula spent the day serving as the event’s DJ and master of ceremonies, and by the time the afternoon wound down, he was blown away by everything happening around him.

“I’m very impressed with everyone who came out today. Between the Ferris wheel, the carousel, the slides, the food vendors, the live music, the hot dog eating contest, and the drone show, there’s something for everybody. Clarksville really stepped up,” he said, adding that he hoped the celebration wouldn’t be a one-time thing. “It’s an honor to be here today. I hope this becomes an annual tradition because it’s wonderful seeing the entire community come downtown, celebrate together, and simply enjoy each other’s company.”

The laughter from trivia barely had time to settle before the crowd’s attention turned to something a little more stomach-testing. At 2:00pm, Downtown Commons hosted the first-ever Lowe’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, sponsored by Lowe’s and hosted by Montgomery County Parks and Recreation.

Lowe’s employees had arrived early to fire up a Blackstone grill and cook 120 hot dogs for the occasion, with Hilltop Supermarket pitching in the buns. Nine competitors lined up, each starting with five plain hot dogs and a glass of water, and had just five minutes to eat as many as they could while the crowd roared them on.

When the timer ran out, Joseph Simmons stood alone at the top with nine hot dogs downed — and a story about how he even got there in the first place.

“My wife actually signed me up in the middle of the night. I didn’t even know about it until I woke up the next morning, and she said, ‘Hey, you’re going to be part of a hot dog eating contest.’ I said, ‘Alright, I’m down,'” Simmons said. Winning wasn’t really the point for him, though. “I loved it. I had a great time. I really didn’t care whether I won or lost — I just wanted to have fun, and we did. This event is awesome. They have so much here, especially for kids and families. It’s really nice to see everyone come together and enjoy it.”

For Lowe’s, sponsoring the contest was a chance to give back to the community in a memorable way. Store manager Sean Hampsey said the partnership came together naturally once the invitation arrived.

“When they reached out to us about being part of the America’s 250th Celebration, we wanted to find a way to support the community. Yvonne and I teamed up and thought this would be a great opportunity to get involved and be part of the celebration,” Hampsey said, adding that watching it all unfold was a blast. “I was super excited. I loved it. It was a lot of fun, and we really enjoyed being part of it. It was a great way to bring the community together.”

Fellow store manager Yvonne Thomas felt the same energy from the crowd. “I thought it was a lot of fun. It was great to see so many people come out, get involved, and enjoy the celebration together. Seeing everyone participate and have a good time was really special,” she said, laughing as she recalled the sheer volume of hot dogs disappearing. “That was a lot of hot dogs! We were definitely keeping the hot dogs moving.”

Montgomery County Parks and Recreation events specialist Joseph Brooks, who helped organize the contest — and added some flair of his own in a hot dog costume — said the turnout exceeded expectations. “We were super impressed with the crowd turnout, the participation, and the energy everyone brought. We were excited — and maybe a little nervous — to see how it would all come together, but everything went great. Everyone had a fantastic time,” Brooks said.

Rides, Bites, and Vendors for Everyone

Threaded throughout both days was a full-scale patriotic carnival, complete with a Ferris wheel, a carousel, slides, and a full lineup of rides for kids and families — and every single ride was completely free.

That decision came straight from the top, according to Kara Zahn. “That was something that was very important to Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden. He wanted families in our community to be able to enjoy the rides at no cost,” Zahn said. “We made it happen by budgeting for it and securing sponsors, and thanks to that support, everyone was able to enjoy the rides for free.”

The Afternoon and Evening Roll On

Hungry attendees didn’t have to look far, either. A rotating lineup of food trucks lined the streets around Public Square and Downtown Commons, dishing out everything from classic fair food to local favorites, giving festivalgoers plenty of ways to refuel between concerts, contests, and carnival rides.Add in a marketplace of vendors selling handcrafted goods and unique finds, along with historical displays and exhibits celebrating the community’s roots, and there was truly something for every member of the family to enjoy — exactly the vision organizers set out to create.

As the day stretched into late afternoon, Public Square never had a quiet moment, with Full Circle, a magician, Double Take, a DJ set, another magician performance, Rachel Lipsky, and yet another magician rotating through the schedule to keep the crowd entertained well into the evening. Meanwhile, Downtown Commons kept the party going with Good Vibrations providing a two-and-a-half-hour soundtrack to the evening from 6:00pm to 8:30pm.

Lights in the Sky and a Grand Finale

As dusk settled over downtown Clarksville, anticipation began to build for the night’s signature moment. At 9:00pm, a drone show lit up the sky above Downtown Commons, with hundreds of illuminated drones forming shifting patriotic patterns overhead — a modern twist on a Fourth of July tradition that left the crowd in awe and cameras pointed skyward across the entire block. It was a fitting way to bring the two-day celebration to its emotional peak, blending cutting-edge technology with the same sense of wonder that fireworks have delivered for generations.

And then, closing out the historic weekend, downtown Clarksville turned its eyes to the sky one final time for a spectacular fireworks show that capped off two days of music, food, competition, and community. Bursts of color rained down over the Cumberland River skyline as thousands of attendees looked on together, marking the end of a celebration unlike anything Clarksville-Montgomery County had ever hosted.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Celebration

For Kara Zahn and the teams at Montgomery County Parks and Recreation and the City of Clarksville, the weekend represented the culmination of a year’s worth of planning and collaboration between two local governments determined to give their community something special. Asked whether an event of this magnitude could become an annual tradition, Zahn was candid about just how unique this particular celebration was.

“It’s been wonderful collaborating with the City of Clarksville. We spend a lot of time hosting events at Downtown Commons, and it’s been great bringing everyone together in the heart of downtown. This celebration was created specifically to honor America’s 250th anniversary, so from my understanding, this may be a once-in-a-lifetime event. Maybe we’ll all come back for America’s 500th,” Zahn said with a smile.

Whether or not Clarksville ever sees another weekend quite like it, one thing was clear from the packed sidewalks, the sold-out hot dog contest, the singing crowds at Downtown Commons, and the collective gasp that rose up under the drone show and fireworks: America’s 250th birthday found its party in downtown Clarksville, and the whole community showed up to celebrate together.

To read more about the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County’s America’s 250th Celebration, check out the following stories.

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