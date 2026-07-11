TDOT Weekly Report: Motorists Should Expect Lane Closures in Montgomery County, Surrounding Counties Starting July 12th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is advising motorists to plan ahead for numerous construction, maintenance, and utility projects scheduled throughout Montgomery County and neighboring counties during the week.

Drivers should expect temporary lane closures, shoulder closures, flagging operations, and rolling roadblocks as crews perform roadway improvements, utility work, resurfacing, paving, striping, and bridge construction. TDOT encourages motorists to reduce speed in work zones, remain alert for workers and equipment, and allow extra travel time.

Montgomery County

State Route 112: From Monday, July 13th, through Friday, July 17th, crews will conduct aerial fiber cable installation near log mile 9. Single-lane closures in both directions will be in place daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

State Route 12: Underground fiber installation using boring equipment will continue Monday through Friday between log miles 22 and 23. Eastbound shoulder closures are scheduled from 9:00am until 3:00pm each day.

State Route 13 (Wilma Rudolph Boulevard): Ongoing intersection improvements near log mile 25 will require single-lane closures in both directions 24 hours a day from Sunday, July 12th, through Saturday, July 18th.

State Route 149: Utility crews will install a City of Erin water line between log miles 1 and 2 from Monday through Thursday. Westbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane beginning at 6:00am each day.

State Route 236: Underground fiber installation will take place along two sections of the roadway between log miles 0 and 3. Eastbound shoulder closures are scheduled Monday through Friday from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

State Route 236: Crews will also remove aerial copper wire near log mile 6 from Monday through Friday. Single-lane closures in both directions will be in effect from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

State Route 237: Overhead power line upgrades near log mile 0 will require flagging operations Monday through Thursday between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

State Route 48: Utility crews will remove aerial copper wire between log miles 8 and 9 from Monday through Friday. Single-lane closures will occur between 9:00am and 3:00pm, with northbound-only restrictions on Tuesday and northbound and southbound lane closures on the remaining days.

Davidson County

Interstate 24: Nighttime resurfacing will continue between mile markers 32 and 40 from Sunday night through Friday night. Multiple lane closures in both directions are scheduled from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

Interstate 24: Mobile striping operations between mile markers 40 and 44 will occur nightly from Sunday through Saturday between 8:00pm and 5:00am.

Interstate 24: Additional mobile striping operations between mile markers 51 and 52 are scheduled nightly from Sunday through Saturday during the same overnight hours.

Interstate 24: On Wednesday night, a single eastbound lane will be closed between mile markers 57 and 58 from 8:00pm until 5:00am while crews replace an Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) message board.

Interstate 40: Mobile roadway striping between mile markers 201 and 204 will continue nightly from Sunday through Saturday between 8:00pm and 5:00am.

Interstate 40: Milling and paving operations between mile markers 208 and 210 will require multiple lane closures in both directions from Sunday night through Friday night between 8:00pm and 5:00am.

Interstate 65: Bridge beam installation between mile markers 94 and 99 will require multiple lane closures on Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

Interstate 65: Blasting operations near mile marker 97 will require rolling roadblocks in both directions Monday through Friday. Traffic delays should be expected between 10:00am and 2:00pm, with work taking place between 9:00am and 3:00pm each day.

State Route 1: A paving project between log miles 17 and 20 will continue nightly from Sunday through Friday with multiple lane closures from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

State Route 11: Pole replacement work between log miles 15 and 16 will require southbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

State Route 12 (Rosa Parks Boulevard): Striping work between log miles 0 and 4 will continue nightly Sunday through Friday with multiple lane closures between 8:00pm and 5:00am.

State Route 155 (Thompson Lane): Resurfacing operations between log miles 0 and 3 will continue nightly Sunday through Friday with multiple lane closures from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

State Route 174: Bridge demolition and footing excavation between log miles 0 and 1 will require single-lane closures Monday through Friday from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

Dickson County

State Route 1: Crack sealing operations between log miles 0 and 7 are scheduled Wednesday through Saturday. Flagging operations will be in place daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm, and motorists should expect brief traffic delays.

TDOT reminds motorists that all construction activities are weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through work zones, watch for changing traffic patterns, and obey posted speed limits to help keep roadway workers and fellow motorists safe.