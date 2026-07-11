Clarksville Obituary: Pamela Ann Knobloch Pitre

Clarksville, TN – Pamela Ann (Knobloch) Pitre. Aged 69, of Clarksville, Tennessee, peacefully departed this world on Wednesday, July 8th, 2026, at Vanderbilt Clarksville. Born on July 24th, 1956, in Marrero, Louisiana, she was cherished as the daughter of the late James Adolph and Annie Talamo Knobloch.
Pamela was of the Catholic faith. She embraced the joys of fishing and held a fervent love for sports. Ever loyal to LSU, Saints & Steelers football, and Pittsburg Penguins Hockey.
Preceding her in eternal rest are her beloved husband, Bernard James Pitre; her adored son, Brandon Paul Pitre; her brother, Jimmy Adolph Knobloch; and her cherished canine companion, Sassy.
Her memory will be tenderly carried on by her lifetime partner, Keith Tromatore; her daughter, Shawna Rae Houge and her spouse Jess; Son, Kayce Michael Tromatore with his spouse Mandee; her brother, Jason Paul Knobloch and her treasured grandchildren, Brynlee Rae and Statham James; and her life-long devoted best-friend, Leisa M. Harris. She will be tenderly missed by her extended family and friends.
In Pamela’s honor a Celebration of Life to be planned at a later date, and her remains will be lovingly cremated. Arrangements are in the care and respectfully entrusted to McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
Her vibrant spirit and the love she shared will forever be remembered by all who knew her.
Online condolences may be left at navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com