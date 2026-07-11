Clarksville Obituary: Pamela Ann Knobloch Pitre

Clarksville, TN – Pamela Ann (Knobloch) Pitre. Aged 69, of Clarksville, Tennessee, peacefully departed this world on Wednesday, July 8th, 2026, at Vanderbilt Clarksville. Born on July 24th, 1956, in Marrero, Louisiana, she was cherished as the daughter of the late James Adolph and Annie Talamo Knobloch.

Pamela was of the Catholic faith. She embraced the joys of fishing and held a fervent love for sports. Ever loyal to LSU, Saints & Steelers football, and Pittsburg Penguins Hockey.

Preceding her in eternal rest are her beloved husband, Bernard James Pitre; her adored son, Brandon Paul Pitre; her brother, Jimmy Adolph Knobloch; and her cherished canine companion, Sassy.

Her memory will be tenderly carried on by her lifetime partner, Keith Tromatore; her daughter, Shawna Rae Houge and her spouse Jess; Son, Kayce Michael Tromatore with his spouse Mandee; her brother, Jason Paul Knobloch and her treasured grandchildren, Brynlee Rae and Statham James; and her life-long devoted best-friend, Leisa M. Harris. She will be tenderly missed by her extended family and friends.

In Pamela’s honor a Celebration of Life to be planned at a later date, and her remains will be lovingly cremated. Arrangements are in the care and respectfully entrusted to McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

Her vibrant spirit and the love she shared will forever be remembered by all who knew her.

Online condolences may be left at navefuneralhomes.com