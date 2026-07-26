Montgomery County DMC Task Force 20th Anniversary Gala

Written by Beth Kasper

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County DMC Task Force recently held a gala in Austin Peay State University’s Morgan University Center to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Task Force and the 15th anniversary of its Annual Joint Conference on Juvenile Justice.

Members of the Task Force and others who have volunteered for its programs enjoyed an Academy Awards-themed evening of refreshments and presentations, complete with red carpet and velvet ropes.

Seymour Hagans, Assistant Professor at Lane College, got the evening off to a fun start by singing R&B classic “My Girl.” Guest Speakers were John Hall, SHAPE Program Advisor for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, and Linda Copeland, Youth Justice Director for the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth. Bishop Anthony Alfred, Pastor of Family of Faith Worship Center, and Dr. Merriel Bullock-Neal, Attorney at Law and Chair of the Task Force, presented beautiful award certificates to dozens of volunteers.

Partnering with the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, the Montgomery County DMC Task Force works to end disproportionate contact of minority youths with the juvenile justice system. The Task Force’s efforts include a tutoring program called Saturday Academy and annual conferences for 5th through 12th graders and concerned adults.

Task Force volunteers, led by Dr. Bullock-Neal, have visited and evaluated juvenile justice programs around the state, collecting data and making recommendations to the Tennessee Commission.

For more information, visit www.conferenceonjuvenilejustice.com

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