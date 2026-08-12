Austin Peay State University Basketball Season Tickets Start at Just $100 for 2026-27

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s basketball season tickets for the 2026-27 season are available now, with the athletics department announcing a significant price decrease to allow fans the opportunity to more affordably watch the Governors ahead of their first season in the United Athletic Conference.

“Winning at home is a priority for us, and our community is an important part of that,” said Athletics Director Jordan Harmon. “Both of our basketball programs are coming off successful seasons, and as we enter the first year in a competitive United Athletic Conference, we want F&M Bank Arena to be the toughest place in the league to play. Adjusting our season ticket pricing is an investment in our community, our student-athletes and our commitment to being Clarksville’s hometown team.”

Austin Peay State University Athletics has chosen to invest back into its fans by introducing a new season ticket model designed to make basketball at F&M Bank Arena more accessible than ever. The new pricing structure lowers the overall cost of season tickets, reducing the cost per game to give fans even greater value throughout the season.

The average price of a season ticket in bowl seating (Sections 101-120) has decreased by an average of 58% compared to the 2025-26 season. Fans can renew their season tickets online through their Ticketmaster Account Manager, while those wanting to purchase new season tickets, courtside seats, or White Claw Lounge access can do so by calling the Austin Peay Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY(7329).

Season tickets, which include both men’s and women’s basketball games, start at $100.00, or less than $5.00 per game. Fans also can purchase a $250 sideline season-ticket option, which comes out to under $10.00 per game.

APSU’s decision reflects its commitment to the supporters who have continued to choose the Governors. As the men’s and women’s basketball programs prepare to begin a new era in the United Athletic Conference, the department looked to ensure more families, alumni, and fans have the opportunity to experience the excitement of Govs basketball throughout the season.

As part of Austin Peay State University’s continued commitment to making Govs Athletics accessible to the community, admission remains free for all APSU students and both active duty and retired military members with a valid ID.

Now entering its fourth season as the home of Austin Peay State University basketball, F&M Bank Arena housed the three highest-attended games in facility history last season, with the men’s basketball team posting a 12-1 mark at home during its 2025-26 campaign en route to an Atlantic Sun Conference Regular-Season Championship.

The Governors’ 92.3 home-winning percentage was the best since 2020 and the second-best since the 2007-08 season. APSU is 34-9 all-time in F&M Bank Arena, with its 34 wins and 79.1 home winning percentage both ranking first among UAC programs since 2023.

The APSU women’s basketball team also is coming off an impressive 2025-26 season, with the program advancing to the ASUN Championship game for the first time in program history in its furthest postseason run since 2010.

Fans can renew their season tickets by clicking HERE or purchase season tickets with no additional fees by calling 931.221.PEAY(7329).