Lowe’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Brings Big Bites and Big Smiles to America’s 250th Celebration

Clarksville, TN – The spirit of competition, community, and plenty of hot dogs came together during Clarksville-Montgomery County’s America’s 250th Celebration as Downtown Commons hosted the first-ever Lowe’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on Saturday, July 4th, 2026.

Hosted by Montgomery County Parks and Recreation and sponsored by Lowe’s, the crowd-pleasing competition took place from 2:00pm to 2:30pm and quickly became one of the most entertaining events of the day. Spectators gathered around the stage as contestants raced against the clock, stuffing down hot dogs as quickly as they could while the crowd cheered them on.

Before the competition began, Lowe’s employees arrived early to prepare for the challenge, firing up a Blackstone grill and cooking 120 hot dogs for the event. Hilltop Supermarket provided the hot dog buns, helping bring the community event together.

Each contestant started with five hot dogs placed inside buns, with no condiments allowed, along with a glass of water to help tackle the challenge. The goal was simple—eat as many hot dogs as possible before time expired.

The fast-paced competition featured nine hungry competitors who had five minutes to prove their eating skills. As the clock counted down, the crowd erupted with encouragement and laughter as contestants worked their way through piles of hot dogs, creating a fun atmosphere that perfectly matched the celebration.

Joseph Simmons, who ultimately came away with the victory by downing 9 hotdogs, never expected to find himself competing.

“My wife actually signed me up in the middle of the night. I didn’t even know about it until I woke up the next morning, and she said, ‘Hey, you’re going to be part of a hot dog eating contest.’ I said, ‘Alright, I’m down,'” Simmons said.

Despite winning the competition, Simmons said the experience was about much more than taking home the title.

“I loved it. I had a great time. I really didn’t care whether I won or lost—I just wanted to have fun, and we did,” Simmons said. “This event is awesome. They have so much here, especially for kids and families. It’s really nice to see everyone come together and enjoy it.”

For Lowe’s, the contest was another opportunity to connect with the community and be part of Clarksville-Montgomery County’s historic celebration.

Sean Hampsey, Lowe’s store manager, said the company wanted to find a fun way to support the event and the community.

“When they reached out to us about being part of the America’s 250th Celebration, we wanted to find a way to support the community. Yvonne and I teamed up and thought this would be a great opportunity to get involved and be part of the celebration,” Hampsey said.

Hampsey said watching the competition unfold was a memorable experience.

“I was super excited. I loved it. It was a lot of fun, and we really enjoyed being part of it. It was a great way to bring the community together,” he said.

Yvonne Thomas, Lowe’s store manager, enjoyed seeing the community come out and participate.

“I thought it was a lot of fun. It was great to see so many people come out, get involved, and enjoy the celebration together. Seeing everyone participate and have a good time was really special,” Thomas said.

Watching the contestants battle through dozens of hot dogs provided plenty of entertainment for both participants and spectators.

“That was a lot of hot dogs! We were definitely keeping the hot dogs moving. It was great watching everyone get out there, compete, and have fun,” Thomas said with a laugh.

Joseph Brooks, Montgomery County Parks and Recreation events specialist, said the success of the event exceeded expectations.

“We just wrapped up our first-ever hot dog eating competition here at Downtown Commons, and it was a huge success. Lowe’s sponsored the event, with both the Madison Street and Wilma Rudolph Lowe’s locations coming together to provide the volunteers and support needed to make it happen,” Brooks said.

“We had nine competitors who took on the challenge of eating as many hot dogs as they could in five minutes. It was a fun competition, and everyone really embraced the excitement of the event,” Brooks added.

Brooks said the crowd played a major role in making the contest memorable.

“We were super impressed with the crowd turnout, the participation, and the energy everyone brought. We were excited—and maybe a little nervous—to see how it would all come together, but everything went great. Everyone had a fantastic time,” Brooks said.

“The crowd really helped make the event special. The energy was incredible, and we could see that the competitors fed off that excitement. It was great watching everyone come together and enjoy the celebration.”

With cheering fans, enthusiastic contestants, and plenty of hot dogs disappearing at record speed, the Lowe’s Hot Dog Eating Contest added a unique and entertaining moment to Clarksville-Montgomery County’s America’s 250th Celebration. The event proved that sometimes the best community memories are made with a little friendly competition, a lot of laughter, and a few dozen hot dogs.

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