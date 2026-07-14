Clarksville Obituary: Grady Laurent Andrews III

Clarksville, TN – Grady Laurent Andrews III, age 63 of Clarksville, TN passed away on July 13th, 2026, at Vanderbilt Clarksville.
Visitation will be held with the family on Thursday July 16th, 2026, from 4:00pm-7:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 17th, 2026, at 11:00am at LifePoint Church, 1915 Rossview Road, Clarksville, TN 37040, officiated by Pastor Jarae Meriwether. Visitation will be held from 10:00am until the hour of the service at the church.
Grady was born on September 27th, 1962, in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Grady Laurent and Elinor McCutchen Andrews. He was a Clarksville High School graduate of 1980. He enjoyed all forms of wildlife, having a particular fondness for birds, spending much of his time taking care of his birdfeeders. He was a faithful member of Life Point Church, where he enjoyed spreading the word by taking mission trips to Jamacia. He was also an avid chef in the kitchen, crafting many meals that his family and friends enjoyed.
He is preceded in death by his father; Grady Laurent Andrews Jr.
He is survived by his loving daughters; Haley Andrews and Rena Andrews, mother; Elinor McCutchen Andrews, aunt; Iva McCutchen, uncles; Sam McCutchen (Donna) and Mark McCutchen (Harriett), as well as half siblings; Clint, Crystal, and Laura, and his girlfriend Julie.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LifePoint Church.
Online condolences can be made at navefuneralhomes.com.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com