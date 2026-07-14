Clarksville Obituary: Grady Laurent Andrews III

Clarksville, TN – Grady Laurent Andrews III, age 63 of Clarksville, TN passed away on July 13th, 2026, at Vanderbilt Clarksville.

Visitation will be held with the family on Thursday July 16th, 2026, from 4:00pm-7:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 17th, 2026, at 11:00am at LifePoint Church, 1915 Rossview Road, Clarksville, TN 37040, officiated by Pastor Jarae Meriwether. Visitation will be held from 10:00am until the hour of the service at the church.

Grady was born on September 27th, 1962, in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Grady Laurent and Elinor McCutchen Andrews. He was a Clarksville High School graduate of 1980. He enjoyed all forms of wildlife, having a particular fondness for birds, spending much of his time taking care of his birdfeeders. He was a faithful member of Life Point Church, where he enjoyed spreading the word by taking mission trips to Jamacia. He was also an avid chef in the kitchen, crafting many meals that his family and friends enjoyed.

He is preceded in death by his father; Grady Laurent Andrews Jr.

He is survived by his loving daughters; Haley Andrews and Rena Andrews, mother; Elinor McCutchen Andrews, aunt; Iva McCutchen, uncles; Sam McCutchen (Donna) and Mark McCutchen (Harriett), as well as half siblings; Clint, Crystal, and Laura, and his girlfriend Julie.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LifePoint Church.

Online condolences can be made at navefuneralhomes.com.