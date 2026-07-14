Clarksville Obituary: Marty Britt

Clarksville, TN – Marty Britt, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and steadfast friend, went to be with his Lord Jesus on July 13th, 2026, at his home in Cumberland Furnace. Surrounded by the comforting presence of his family and friends, Marty’s life of faith, compassion, and dedication was peacefully completed just days shy of his 70th birthday.

Born on July 26, 1956, Marty grew into a man deeply committed to those around him. He invested over four decades with Whitson Lumber Company, where his reliability, work ethic, and quiet strength became a cornerstone not only for the business but for all who had the pleasure of working alongside him. Even after retirement, Marty’s calling to serve never faded; he answered a new vocation with McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. For the last several years, he has offered families gentle and comforting support during their own times of loss, further exemplifying his remarkable compassion and quiet strength.

Marty’s love for the outdoors was matched only by his devotion to his faith and his family. He looked forward to camping trips with family to Piney, deer hunting on the farm, the camaraderie found on golf courses, and fishing trips with his buddies. He also loved a good ole’ Alabama football game! Throughout his life, Marty placed Jesus and his family at the center of everything he did, consistently modeling integrity and selfless devotion.

A devoted husband for nearly fifty years, a loving father, and a proud grandfather, his legacy endures in the hearts of those whose lives he touched. His commitment to fellowship and worship found a home at Lone Oak Baptist Church, where he found joy in joining hands with his family and neighbors in praise and service. He humbly served his church as a deacon for 15 years.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Hodges Britt; children, Ben Britt (Beth) and Jessica Baggett (Micheal); grandchildren, Makaela Hussein (Malaki), Andrew Baggett, Madalyn Britt, and Haley Baggett; and siblings, Joe Britt (Joyce) and Bonita Wyatt (David) as well as his dear father in law Dossie Hodges. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Erbie Elizabeth Britt and brother, Albert Britt.

Family, friends, and the community are invited to celebrate Marty Britt’s incredible life at Lone Oak Baptist Church, 3685 State Highway 48, Cunningham, TN 37052. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday, July 16th, 2026, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, and again on Friday, July 17th, from 10:00am to 12:00pm, followed by a Celebration of Life beginning at 12:00pm with the Revs. David Mackens and Will Binkley officiating. Marty will be laid to rest at Lone Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are David Lescault, Terry Akin, Kevin Britt, Tyler Britt, Mike Green, and Brandon Trotter. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Randy Allbert, Ricky Ray, Mike Huneycutt, Ricky Johnson, Jeff Trotter, and Gus Crockett.

As we gather to remember Marty, we give thanks for a life so well-lived — a life marked by humble service, unwavering love, and abiding faith. His memory will remain a guiding light to all who were fortunate to know him. For those that wish to share a memory or condolence, please visit Marty’s tribute page at NaveFuneralHomes.com.