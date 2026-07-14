APSU Quarterback Chris Parson Named to Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List

Clarksville, TN – A finalist for the award following the 2025 season, Austin Peay State University (APSU) football redshirt junior quarterback Chris Parson was named to the Walter Payton Award Preseason Award Watch List, Tuesday.

The Walter Payton Award honors the national offensive player of the year in FCS college football. This year’s preseason watch list reflects a deep, talented field of candidates heading toward the 2026 season, which celebrates the award’s 40th anniversary.

In his first season at Austin Peay State University, Parson ranked third in the FCS in total offense (3,746), fourth in total offense per game (312.2), fourth in points responsible for (222), and fifth in points responsible for per game (18.5), while leading the UAC in all four categories. He also ranked 15th in the FCS and second in the UAC with 14 total touchdowns scored.

Parson also led Austin Peay State University with 168 carries for 743 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 61.9 yards per game. Parson ranked 11th in the FCS, second in the UAC, third in the FCS among QBs, and led UAC QBs in rushing touchdowns. He also ranked 60th in the FCS, fifth in the FCS among QBs, and led UAC QBs in rushing yards.

A native of Brentwood, Tennessee, Parson also ranked eighth in the FCS in passing yards (3,003), 11th in passing yards per game (250.3), and seventh in yards per pass attempt (9.21) – he led the UAC in all three categories. Parson also ranked 10th in the FCS in pass efficiency (160.8), 15th in passing touchdowns (23), and fifth in yards per completion (14.58) – he was second in the UAC in those three categories. Finally, Parson ranked 33rd in the FCS in completions per game (17.17) and 42nd in completion percentage (.632) – he ranked third in the UAC in both of those categories.

Parson was the only UAC player to post 400-plus yards of total offense in a game this season. He also owns six of the top-nine single-game total offense yardage marks in the UAC and is the only player in the conference to post over 350 yards of total offense multiple times this season, having accomplished that feat six times.

Parson recorded 487 yards of total offense – an APSU single-game record – and 194 rushing yards – an APSU single-game quarterback record – against No. 5 Tarleton State. Parson’s 487 yards of total offense is the eighth-best single-game mark in the FCS this season and the best in the UAC, surpassing the conference’s previous single-game high by 88 yards. Parson’s 194 rushing yards against Tarleton State is the fifth-best single-game total in the UAC this season and is the best single-game by a quarterback in the conference, surpassing the league’s previous single-game high by a quarterback by 85 yards.

Parson also set the Austin Peay State University single-season records for total offense per game, pass efficiency, rushing yards by a quarterback, and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback, while tying the record of touchdowns responsible for (37). Parson also posted the second-most yards of total offense and the second-best completion percentage in a season, while recording the third-most passing yards in a season in program history.

Finally, in just one season, Parson was able to record the ninth-most yards of total offense in a career in program history, while also ranking second in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback, fifth in rushing yards by a quarterback, seventh in touchdowns responsible for, ninth in passing yards, and 10th in passing yards in a career.