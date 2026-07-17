Clarksville’s F&M Bank Arena to Host LFA 240 as Sanders and Gomez Battle in International Main Event

Clarksville, TN – LFA CEO Ed Soares announced today that the promotion will return to Clarksville, Tennessee on Friday, August 28th, 2026, for LFA 240: Sanders vs. Gomez. The event will take place at the state-of-the-art F&M Bank Arena and feature an international Lightweight main event between two experienced veterans looking to move one step closer to title contention.

LFA 240: Sanders vs. Gomez, presented by Monster Energy , takes place Friday, August 28th, 2026 at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee. Doors open at 5:00pm CT, with the preliminary card beginning at 5:30pm CT, followed by the Main Card at 8:00pm CT.

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.com .

The main card will air LIVE in the United States on VICE TV at 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT and across Latin America on ESPN Deportes and ESPN KnockOut .

The main event will feature Tennessee hometown hero Dedrek Sanders (11-5) taking on Cuba’s Luis “Iron Tiger” Gomez (11-6) in a pivotal lightweight showdown.

Sanders has become one of the LFA’s most recognizable lightweight competitors through years of competing against some of the division’s toughest opposition. A Tennessee native, Sanders returns to headline in front of his home-state fans after establishing himself as one of the promotion’s most dependable veterans. Known for his relentless pace and exciting fighting style, he looks to defend his home turf and move one step closer to another LFA Lightweight title opportunity.

Standing across from him will be Luis “Iron Tiger” Gomez, a battle-tested Cuban veteran who has built his reputation through an aggressive style and willingness to face top competition throughout his career. Gomez brings valuable international experience into the matchup and knows that a victory over one of the LFA’s longtime veterans on his home turf would immediately elevate his standing in one of the promotion’s deepest divisions.

“We’re excited to return to Clarksville with another outstanding main event,” stated Soares. “Dedrek Sanders has proudly represented Tennessee throughout his career and has become one of the LFA’s most dependable lightweights. He’ll have the hometown crowd behind him, but standing across the cage will be Luis ‘Iron Tiger’ Gomez, a dangerous Cuban veteran who has never backed down from a challenge. This is exactly the kind of matchup our fans have come to expect from the LFA.”

Currently, Announced Card

(Additional bouts to be announced)

Main Event | Lightweight Bout (155 lb)

Dedrek Sanders (11-5) vs. Luis Gomez (11-6)

Lightweight Bout (155 lb)

Cristian Lopez (9-8) vs. Stan Dorsainvil (5-0)

Middleweight Bout (185 lb)

Andrew Stewart (6-2) vs. David Richardson (5-5)

Featherweight Bout (145 lb)

Alexander Schenk (8-5) vs. Francisco Hernandez (5-1)

Light Heavyweight Bout (205 lb)

Finn Martin (2-0) vs. Mataeo Garner (4-2)

Welterweight Bout (170 lb)

Austin Miller (3-0) vs. Quadarrius McGinnis (2-2)

Light Heavyweight Bout (205 lb)

Myles Dillahunty (2-0) vs. Sam Fournier (2-2)

Catchweight Bout (195 lb)

Rakim Talley (1-1) vs. Darius Parker (1-0)

Lightweight Bout (155 lb)

Chuy Rodriguez (0-0) vs. Jarred Gonzales (0-0)

Flyweight Bout (125 lb)

Kue Htoo (0-0) vs. Ray Taylor (1-0)

Heavyweight Bout (265 lb)

Dakota Ballard (3-0) vs. Triston Rutherford (4-3)

Lightweight Bout (155 lb)

Ethan Cunningham (1-1) vs. Hector Alatorre (1-0)

Featherweight Bout (145 lb)

Randy Shores Jr. (2-2) vs. Ernesto Pinuelas (2-2)

About LFA

LFA is a professional Mixed Martial Arts promotion that was formed by the powerhouse merger between RFA and Legacy FC in 2017. It has launched the careers of over 350 athletes that have reached the pinnacle of MMA by competing in the UFC. LFA presents live Mixed Martial Arts events on a monthly basis around the world including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, Phoenix, Rio de Janeiro, and São Paulo. Based in Las Vegas, NV, LFA is one of the most active and respected MMA organizations in the fastest growing sport in the world. The promotion owns and operates LFA FIGHT NETWORK™ , a premium YouTube channel that features live combat sports events alongside live LFA Prelims and historical fights.

About VICE TV

VICE TV delivers a powerful mix of culture-defining originals, bold entertainment and live alternative sports across television and digital. The Emmy®-winning international television network from VICE Media Group, in partnership with A+E, is available in 40 million U.S. cable, telco, and satellite homes and to multiple licensees worldwide.

To cater to the growing global demand for sports content, in 2025 the network launched a slate of live event programming (Arena Football One, BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing, LFA, Major League Volleyball, Professional Fighters League) and sports-focused docuseries and specials. Current and previous programming includes Out of Bounds, an investigative documentary franchise from VICE Studios; Chasing Speed from the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA); Don’t Call it a Comeback with host Noah Eagle, from Front Office Sports Studios, Skydance Sports, and NFL Films; NFL Classics: After Further Review, with host Kyle Brandt, from Omaha Productions in association with NFL Films; Brady vs Belichick: The Verdict, with host Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo; Pitino: Red Storm Rising and Calipari: Razor’s Edge; VICE Studios’ Dark Side of the Cage, Dark Side of the Ring Hell’s Angels and United Gangs of America; The Grudge; and Sports Gone Wrong.

Instagram , For more information, visit VICETV.com ; follow VICE TV on social media platforms ( Facebook TikTok , and X ); find viewing and streaming

About ESPN KNOCKOUT

ESPN KNOCKOUT, the best combat sports series in Latin America, shares the passion for boxing and MMA with fans. Throughout Latin America, ESPN KNOCKOUT airs the best live boxing and the most outstanding MMA events in the universe, along with features, interviews, analysis, exclusives, previews and much more from its renowned commentator team.

Follow @ESPNKnockOut for features exclusive content and the latest news on combat athletes.

About ESPN DEPORTES

ESPN Deportes launched as ESPN’s 24/7 Spanish-language linear platform serving U.S. Hispanic sports fans January 7th, 2004. Before the network’s launch, ESPN Deportes began as a Sunday night programming block in July 2000 when ESPN and Major League Baseball offered Spanish-language telecasts of the Home Run Derby and select Sunday Night Baseball games.

In 2001, ESPN Deportes started offering full Sunday Night Baseball and Sunday Night Football schedules, as well as boxing. ESPN Deportes is programming devoted to serving the Latino sports fans by offering high-quality, culturally relevant and the most diverse sports programming available on Spanish-language television.

Find out more at espndeportes.espn.com

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15, 2023, and is managed by Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC. Ford Ice Centers offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. For more information, please visit myfmbankarena.com.

F&M Bank Arena is located at 101 Main Street, Clarksville, TN 37040