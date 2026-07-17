Flash Flood Warning Issued for Eastern Montgomery County and Surrounding Middle Tennessee Areas

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville has issued a Flash Flood Warning for portions of Middle Tennessee, including eastern Montgomery County, as heavy thunderstorms continue to move through the region. The warning remains in effect until 7:45pm CT.

According to the National Weather Service, Doppler radar detected thunderstorms producing torrential rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen, with additional heavy rainfall expected. As a result, flash flooding is already occurring or is expected to begin shortly.

The warning includes Cheatham County, northeastern Dickson County, eastern Montgomery County, and western Robertson County.

Forecasters warn that flooding is likely in small creeks and streams, urban areas, roadways, underpasses, low-water crossings, and other poor drainage and low-lying locations. Rapid rises in water levels can occur with little warning, making travel especially hazardous during periods of heavy rainfall.

Communities that may experience flash flooding include:

Ashland City

Coopertown

White Bluff

Pleasant View

Adams

Cedar Hill

Cheatham Dam

Motorists traveling through eastern Montgomery County and neighboring counties should expect rapidly changing road conditions and be prepared for water-covered roadways during the evening commute.

The National Weather Service advises residents to continue monitoring local weather conditions and be prepared to take action if flooding develops near their location. Additional rainfall over already saturated areas could quickly worsen flooding conditions.

Flash Flood Safety Tips

Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Never drive through flooded roadways. Just a few inches of moving water can sweep a vehicle off the road.

Stay away from creeks, streams, drainage ditches, and flood-prone areas, as water levels can rise rapidly.

If you live in a flood-prone location, be prepared to move to higher ground if flooding threatens.

Never walk through floodwaters, which may be deeper or moving faster than they appear and can conceal dangerous debris or washed-out pavement.

Keep a close watch on weather alerts and warnings from the National Weather Service and local emergency officials.

If flooding occurs, avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve and roads are declared safe.

Stay tuned to Clarksville Online for continuing updates on this developing weather situation affecting Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee.