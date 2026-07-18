Clarksville Obituary: Joy Lorine Armour

Clarksville, TN – Joy Lorine Armour (Bobbi), 70, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on July 5th, 2026, in Clarksville after a brief illness. She was born on April 17th, 1956 in Jackson, MI.
At the age of 40, Joy courageously returned to school, earning dual degrees in Early Childhood Education/Special Education. She went on to serve the Flint School System for 20 years.
After retiring, Joy continued her lifelong commitment to helping others by becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). Her exceptional care and service were formally recognized, reflecting her determination to always give her best.
Joy found happiness in everyday moments-going to the YMCA, chatting with friends on the phone, and relaxing with her favorite TV shows.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents, June and William Armour; brother, William (Peter) Armour; special first cousin Mae Small.
She is survived by her sisters Eva (Vern) Stocker and Cherri (Bobby) Higginbotham; daughter Nyoka Armour and son Bobby Armour; granddaughter Kayla Foreman; Aunt Cora Mayfield; and special first cousin Kathy Galloway.
About Foston Funeral Home
The staff at Foston Funeral Home takes great pride in caring for our families, and has made a commitment to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. Honoring your loved one is our top priority, and part of that is assisting you in dealing with grief during this difficult time.
Everyone’s needs are different, and for that reason, families can entrust their loved one’s wishes to our staff. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come.
For more information, visit www.fostonfuneralhome.com