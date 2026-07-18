Clarksville Obituary: Joy Lorine Armour

Clarksville, TN – Joy Lorine Armour (Bobbi), 70, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on July 5th, 2026, in Clarksville after a brief illness. She was born on April 17th, 1956 in Jackson, MI.

At the age of 40, Joy courageously returned to school, earning dual degrees in Early Childhood Education/Special Education. She went on to serve the Flint School System for 20 years.

After retiring, Joy continued her lifelong commitment to helping others by becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). Her exceptional care and service were formally recognized, reflecting her determination to always give her best.

Joy found happiness in everyday moments-going to the YMCA, chatting with friends on the phone, and relaxing with her favorite TV shows.

Joy was preceded in death by her parents, June and William Armour; brother, William (Peter) Armour; special first cousin Mae Small.

She is survived by her sisters Eva (Vern) Stocker and Cherri (Bobby) Higginbotham; daughter Nyoka Armour and son Bobby Armour; granddaughter Kayla Foreman; Aunt Cora Mayfield; and special first cousin Kathy Galloway.