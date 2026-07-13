Bob’s Discount Furniture Announces New Clarksville Store on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – Furniture shoppers in Clarksville will soon have another major option as Bob’s Discount Furniture prepares to open its first Tennessee location in the city, bringing affordable home furnishings, new jobs, and a community-focused approach to one of the region’s fastest-growing retail corridors.

The national retailer announced it will open a new showroom at 2821 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, making Clarksville one of four Middle Tennessee communities selected for the company’s expansion into the state. The Clarksville store is expected to celebrate its grand opening during Labor Day weekend alongside new locations in Franklin, Rivergate/Madison, and Murfreesboro.

For Clarksville, the addition represents more than another furniture store. It reflects the city’s continued growth as a regional shopping destination, with national brands increasingly choosing Wilma Rudolph Boulevard to reach customers from northern Middle Tennessee and neighboring Kentucky.

Bob’s Discount Furniture has grown into one of the nation’s largest furniture retailers, operating in 27 states and generating more than $2 billion in annual sales. Tennessee will become the company’s 28th state as it continues its nationwide expansion.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the Bob’s to Tennessee,” said Bill Barton, President and CEO of Bob’s Discount Furniture. “As we continue our expansion across the country, we’re thrilled to introduce Tennessee shoppers to Bob’s unbeatable mix of style, quality, value, and everyday low prices for every room in the home.”

The Clarksville showroom will feature furniture for living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, home offices, mattresses, and more. Customers can also expect a relaxed, no-pressure shopping experience with friendly associates, complimentary coffee, cookies, candy, and other treats available in the store’s café.

The company is planning a family-friendly grand opening celebration beginning Friday, September 4th, 2026, at 9:30am with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, giveaways, entertainment, free ice cream from a local vendor, and activities designed to welcome the community. Additional special events and appearances are expected to be announced later this summer.

Beyond selling furniture, Bob’s Discount Furniture says community involvement will be a cornerstone of its Tennessee expansion.

As part of its arrival in the Volunteer State, the retailer is launching a partnership with the Nashville Rescue Mission. Company employees will participate in a Day of Service at the organization’s Women’s Center, while Bob’s will contribute $15,000 to support its programs. The company will also sponsor Tracey Lawrence’s Mission: Possible Turkey Fry, which benefits the Nashville Rescue Mission.

“We are grateful for Bob’s commitment to serving our community and supporting the work of Nashville Rescue Mission,” said Heather Youngs, Senior Donor Relations Officer. “Their partnership helps provide essential care and resources to men, women, and children who are hungry, hurting, and experiencing homelessness.”

Clarksville’s close connection to Fort Campbell also made military support an important part of the retailer’s expansion plans. Bob’s will furnish the United Services Organization (USO) center at Fort Campbell and continue its nationwide initiative of donating $5 from every Little Bob plush toy sold through the end of the year to support the organization.

“Tennessee is known as the Volunteer State for their historical commitment to military volunteerism,” said Lindsay Ruszczyk, Communications, Community Outreach and PR Director. “In supporting Nashville Rescue Mission, the USO, and the many local nonprofits and schools at each grand opening, we hope we are showing Tennessee residents we are not just here to help them turn the places they live into homes they love but to also support our neighbors in need and those who serve our country.”

The Clarksville opening continues the steady growth of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard as one of the area’s premier retail destinations, offering residents more choices while reinforcing the city’s reputation as an attractive market for major national retailers.

When the doors open this September, Clarksville shoppers will not only gain access to another furniture destination but also welcome a company aiming to invest in the community through charitable partnerships, military support, and local engagement from day one.