APSU Women’s Basketball Unveils First-Ever UAC Conference Schedule for 2026-27 Season

Clarksville, TN – The United Athletic Conference (UAC) announced its first women’s basketball schedule on Wednesday. The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team will play 16 league contests with eight games at home and eight on the road.

The Governors will kick off their conference slate on the road against Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday, January 6th. Austin Peay State University defeated the #1 seed Eastern Kentucky in its quarterfinal game in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament last season before advancing to the championship game against #2 Jacksonville. The game against the Colonels marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Governors as they compete in the UAC for the first time.

The Governors open their home slate in the UAC against North Alabama on Saturday, January 9th, before facing Abilene Christian on January 13th and West Georgia on January 16th to round out their first home stretch of the season.

The Governors will take to the road for three consecutive games, beginning at UT Arlington on Saturday, January 23rd, followed by Central Arkansas on January 27th and Little Rock on January 30th.

Returning to the vault at F&M Bank Arena, Austin Peay State University will host Tarleton State on Wednesday, February 3rd, and UT Arlington on February 6th, before another home contest against Little Rock on February 10th.

The APSU Govs then split their next pair of games with a road contest at North Alabama on Saturday, February 13th, before returning to Clarksville to face Central Arkansas on Saturday, February 20th.

The Governors will begin their final road stretch of the season at Tarleton State on Wednesday, February 24th, before facing Abilene Christian on February 27th and West Georgia on March 3rd.

Austin Peay State University concludes its regular season schedule with a home game against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, March 6th.

Fans can catch all the action and stay updated on any changes by visiting the official Austin Peay State University Athletics website at www.LetsGoPeay.com where the complete schedule and information on season tickets will be available at a later date.