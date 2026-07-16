Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Whitfield Road Closed for ongoing Sewer Lift Station Replacement Work

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is continuing the sewer lift station replacement work today that began on Monday, July 13th, 2026, and has closed a section of Whitfield Road again from Tracy Lane to Blakemore Drive.

Southbound traffic will detour to Tracy Lane and northbound traffic will detour to Blakemore Drive during the work. Local traffic from Prewitt Lane and Boulder Pass Road may exit their neighborhoods by turning left or north onto Whitfield Road.

Motorists should slow down, follow directional signage, be alert to utility workers and equipment or choose an alternative travel route to avoid traffic congestion.

The sewer lift station replacement is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 3:30pm.