Heat Index Near 102, Afternoon Storms Expected Through the Weekend: Clarksville-Montgomery County Forecast July 16th–20th

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville and Montgomery County should prepare for another stretch of hot and humid summer weather, with heat index values climbing as high as 102 degrees and daily chances for afternoon and evening thunderstorms through the weekend.

While plenty of sunshine is expected each day, the combination of heat, humidity, and scattered storms will create changing conditions before slightly drier weather arrives early next week.

On Thursday, areas of fog will gradually clear before giving way to mostly sunny skies. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected primarily between 1:00pm and 5:00pm. Afternoon temperatures will reach around 89 degrees, while the heat index could make it feel as warm as 100 degrees. Winds will remain light, becoming southwest around 5 mph during the afternoon.

Thursday night brings a lingering 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7:00pm, followed by partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog may redevelop before daybreak, with overnight lows falling to around 73 degrees as winds become calm.

Conditions on Friday will remain hot and humid, with patchy morning fog giving way to mostly sunny skies. A slight chance of showers will develop before early afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely between 1:00pm and 4:00pm and continuing through the late afternoon. High temperatures will again reach about 89 degrees, but humidity will push heat index values as high as 102 degrees. West-southwest winds will increase to 5 to 10 mph during the afternoon.

The unsettled pattern continues Friday night, with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through the overnight hours. Patchy fog is possible around midnight, and partly cloudy skies will accompany temperatures dipping to approximately 73 degrees.

The weather on Saturday will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds with another 50 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will climb to around 90 degrees with light west winds between 5 and 10 mph.

Storm chances decrease Saturday night, although a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms remains before 1:00am. Skies will become partly cloudy later in the evening as temperatures settle near 74 degrees.

Another warm summer day arrives on Sunday, bringing mostly sunny skies along with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms developing after 1:00pm. High temperatures will once again reach around 90 degrees while west winds continue between 5 and 10 mph.

Skies will clear Sunday night, providing a break from the recent storm activity. Mostly clear conditions and light winds will allow temperatures to cool to around 70 degrees.

A quieter weather pattern is expected Monday, with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs reaching near 91 degrees. While the heat remains, rain chances will be limited for much of the day.

By Monday night, partly cloudy skies return along with a slight 20 percent chance of an isolated shower. Overnight temperatures will remain mild, with lows around 73 degrees.

The overall forecast keeps Clarksville-Montgomery County firmly in a midsummer pattern of heat, humidity, and scattered afternoon thunderstorms through the weekend. Residents spending time outdoors should stay hydrated, take frequent breaks from the heat, and remain alert for developing thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Conditions are expected to become slightly less active heading into early next week, although summertime warmth will continue across the region.