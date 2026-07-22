Clarksville Obituary: Marion Jeanette Mitchell Hoskins

Clarksville, TN – Marion Jeanette Mitchell Hoskins, 85, passed away July 18th, 2026. She was born January 25th, 1941 in Sumter, South Carolina to Talmadge Wadford and Maddie Felicia Heckel Mitchell. She was blessed to be a twin with Miriam Jeanne Mitchell Baker, and they were two of the twelve children.

Jeanette, affectionally known as Aunt Net, Det, and the Queen, is survived by her son Steve Hoskins (Stephanie), granddaughter Allison, her brothers Daniel Mitchell and Ralph Mitchell (Audrey), and a whole host of nieces, nephews and many folks she considered family. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings Annette, Meddie, John, T.W., Richard, Billy, Robert, Virginia, and Jeanne.

Jeanette grew up in Sumter and graduated from Sumter High School and attended Trevecca Nazarene University graduating with a Masters Degree and later received her second Masters Degree from Olivet. She spent 59 years doing what she loved, teaching children. Jeanette was a member of Erin Church of the Nazarene and involved in Children’s ministries where she led the Caravan programs and many memories were made at Caravan camp outs.

She was well known for her homemade cheesecakes, Halloween cookies, taking pictures, and Christmas gifts that she thoughtfully picked each year. She loved anything purple, was an avid bird watcher, sports enthusiast especially baseball, loved blue grass music, and most of all traveling and visiting those she loved.

She had lots of travels to see family and friends, spending time at some of her favorite places like the Sumter Church camp every summer taking family members to hear about her Lord and Savior, to Monroeville, AL to the home of Harper Lee, and then had many wonderful friends that joined her to help her see many covered bridges, mountain views, ocean views, and most of the United States.

Jeanette had many friends far and near, especially from her teaching career in West Virginia and Tennessee. She will always be remembered for calling everyone Friend and meaning it.

Visitation begins Thursday, July 30th, at Nave Funeral Home from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Visitation will be on Friday beginning at 10:00am at Erin Church of the Nazarene with the service at 11:00am. Pastors Jeff Stark and Daniel Medders will officiate.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com