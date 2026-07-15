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TDOT Announces I-65 Rolling Roadblock, Ramp Closures in Nashville for Sign Installation

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By News Staff

Tennessee Department of Transportation - TDOTNashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct a rolling roadblock and ramp closures on Interstate 65 in Davidson County.

On Thursday, July 16th, 2026, from 8:00pm – 5:00am, crews will conduct a northbound rolling roadblock on I-65 from north of Exit 78 (Harding Place) to Exit 80 (I-65/I-440 split). This closure is necessary for the installation of an overhead sign.

This work will also close the following on-ramps to I-65 northbound:

  • Powell Avenue ramp to I-65 northbound.
  • Westbound lane of Armory Drive from Armory Oaks Drive to I-65 northbound on-ramp.
  • Harding Place westbound and eastbound ramps to I-65 northbound.

Signage will be in place, alerting motorists to these closures.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee includes the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of $500.00.

Motorists can report potholes to TDOT by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833.TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest traffic updates on construction activity. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

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