APSU Govs Ready for First United Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Schedule

Clarksville, TN – The United Athletic Conference (UAC) announced its first men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday. The Austin Peay State University’s men’s basketball team will play 16 league contests with eight games at home and eight on the road.

The Governors tip off their UAC home schedule against former Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday, January 6th. The team will then hit the road to face North Alabama on Saturday, January 9th, and UT Arlington on January 13th.

Returning to the friendly confines of F&M Bank Arena, Austin Peay State University will host Tarleton State on Saturday, January 16th, followed by a matchup against Central Arkansas on January 20th. The Governors will then travel to Abilene Christian for a game on Wednesday, January 27th, before a rematch at Tarleton State on January 30th.

February brings more home action at the vault as the Governors face Little Rock on Wednesday, February 3rd, and UT Arlington on February 6h. The home stretch concludes with a clash against Abilene Christian on February 10th. The team then travels to West Georgia on Saturday, February 13th, before visiting Eastern Kentucky on February 17th.

The APSU Govs will wrap up their home schedule with games against West Georgia on Wednesday, February 24th, and North Alabama on February 27th, before concluding the regular season with road games at Little Rock on March 3rd and Central Arkansas on March 6th.

Fans can catch all the action and stay updated on any changes by visiting the official Austin Peay State University Athletics website at www.LetsGoPeay.com where the complete schedule and information on season tickets will be available at a later date.