Roxy Regional Theatre Launches Ticket Sales for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Clarksville, TN – Tickets are now on sale for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, kicking off Season 44 at the Roxy Regional Theatre!

Seating is limited in our temporary home at 114 Public Square, so don’t delay in making your reservations!

Dates and Times

Friday, August 21st at 7:00pm

Saturday, August 22nd at 2:00pm

Saturday, August 22nd at 7:00pm

Sunday, August 23rd at 2:00pm

Thursday, August 27th at 7:00pm

Friday, August 28th at 7:00pm

Saturday, August 29th at 2:00pm

Saturday, August 29th at 7:00pm

Sunday, August 30th at 2:00pm

In this fast-paced, R-I-O-T-O-U-S musical comedy, an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one leaves a champion! At least the losers get a juice box…

Written by Rachel Sheinkin with music and lyrics by William Finn, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee was conceived by Rebecca Feldman with additional material by Jay Reiss and is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Special thanks to our generous sponsors, Drs. Ellen & David Kanervo, whose support made this production possible!

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre (114 Public Square) during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Please note: This production contains PG-13 humor and is recommended for mature audiences. The Roxy Regional Theatre is temporarily located down the street at 114 Public Square. Doors will open for seating 30 minutes prior to the performance. Late arrivals will not be admitted, due to the configuration of the venue.

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. APSU Students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to the Thursday performance. Discounts must be mentioned at the time of reservation and can only be redeemed in person or by phone.

About the Roxy Regional

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. During construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, the theatre is temporarily located at 114 Public Square in historic downtown Clarksville.